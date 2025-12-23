FG mandates dope test for federal public service applicants

The Federal Government has introduced mandatory pre-employment drug testing for all applicants seeking positions in the public service, as part of broader efforts to combat drug abuse and its impact on national security and productivity.



A service-wide circular issued today by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) directed permanent secretaries and heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), as well as extra-ministerial departments and parastatals, to incorporate drug screening into their recruitment processes.



MDAs are required to partner with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to conduct the tests, ensuring compliance with established standards.



The policy stems from concerns over the “alarming rate” of substance abuse, particularly among Nigeria’s youth, which the government says threatens public health, socio-economic development, workplace efficiency and national security.



Signed by the Director of Information and Public Relations at the OSGF, Segun Imohiosen, the statement underscores the administration’s commitment to protecting the workforce from drug-related issues.



This move aligns with ongoing anti-drug initiatives, including recent policies for mandatory testing in universities and other sectors.

