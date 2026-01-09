FG prioritises project completion to consolidate legacies in 2026

The Federal Government has stated that it will prioritise the completion of all ongoing projects, particularly the Renewed Hope Housing Projects, re-emphasising its commitment to providing Nigerians with access to affordable and decent housing and to consolidating its legacies in 2026.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, made the assertion during the expanded ministry’s management meeting with heads of departments and units to review 2025 performance and present the 2026 work plan in Abuja.

Dangiwa added, “We would like to tell you people that this year is our defining year. 2026 is not just another year; it is our decisive year. This is the year Nigerians will look back on and ask what the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has delivered.”

The minister explained that, despite funding challenges last year, they were able to make appreciable progress on both their presidential priorities and ministerial deliverables, such as reforms in land administration and the delivery of Renewed Hope Cities in Karsana, Abuja, Kano and Lagos, which are due for commissioning soon.

He urged the staff of the ministry to step up efforts and commitment, saying, “For achieving this despite funding constraints, we can achieve more this year when funding is made available. We have firm commitments to address funding gaps and clear outstanding liabilities in 2026.”

The minister, however, urged the Directors of the departments of Public Private Partnership (PPP) and Public Buildings to intensify monitoring of various sites to ensure effective and timely delivery of projects, stressing that Nigerians expect affordable and decent housing.

He further instructed them to ensure that contractors who have been mobilised are given clear timelines for project completion. “You need to engage these contractors closely by ensuring that those mobilised return to the site and are properly monitored, especially from the controller’s side.

“The ministry must consolidate its legacy in 2026 in order to showcase its achievements to Nigerians and the international community, and it calls for cooperation and inputs of staff to help the Federal Government achieve its Hope Housing Agenda,” he said.

On Renewed Hope Cities, the minister hinted that there are three additional locations, namely Maiduguri, Enugu and Port Harcourt, that will come on stream, bringing the total number to six, alongside the existing projects in Lagos, Abuja and Kano.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, had expressed hope that the departments of Public Private Partnership and Public Buildings would live up to their mandate and are expected to meet their targets in 2026, assuring them of needed support to achieve their goals.

Belgore, therefore, noted that maximum publicity programmes would be deployed to showcase the successes and achievements as part of the administration’s scorecard in 2026, adding that Nigerians are eager to see improved delivery of the Renewed Hope housing programme.