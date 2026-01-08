FG renames Armed Forces Remembrance Day

The Federal Government has redesignated the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, celebrated annually on January 15, to Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day.

The Director Defence Information (DDI), Maj.-Gen. Samaila Uba, explained in a statement on Thursday that the redesignation was to reflect the dual purpose of the day.

“January 15 is set aside annually by the Federal Government of Nigeria to honour the living personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) while acknowledging the sacrifices of those who have paid the supreme price to safeguard the nation’s territorial integrity as well as the lives and properties of its citizens.

“Previously known as ‘Armed Forces Remembrance Day‘, the name was officially changed to ‘Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day’ to better reflect the dual essence of the occasion in honouring the living while also acknowledging the fallen heroes,” Uba said.

He urged the media to adopt “Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day” in all their future reportage.

“The AFN once again appreciates the media’s unwavering support in the fight against insecurity and looks forward to even stronger collaboration ahead.”

In other news, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, has charged troops to remain resolute in degrading and neutralising bandits and terrorists in order to restore public confidence and enhance security.

Shaibu, who is on a tour of army formations in Niger State, gave the charge while addressing officers and men of 18 Brigade, Latini Barracks, Bida.

Also, at the 31 Artillery Brigade, Minna, the army boss charged the troops to remain firm, vigilant and decisive in dealing with terrorists operating in the general areas of Shiroro, Rijau, and other locations within the Brigade’s Area of Responsibility.

He assured them of enhanced welfare package aimed at boosting their morale and improving operational effectiveness.

Shaibu further assured them that he remained fully committed to prioritising the welfare of troops and their families as a critical factor in achieving sustained operational success.

The COAS disclosed plans to construct additional accommodation facilities and establish skills acquisition centres to improve the well-being and economic empowerment of troops’ families.

Shaibu said that he had been adequately briefed on their challenges, particularly regarding accommodation and other critical facilities aimed at enhancing the well-being of soldiers and their families.

He commended them for their steadfastness, professionalism and diligence in managing the security situation within their Areas of Responsibility.

He urged the troops to remain professional in the discharge of their duties and to continue to uphold fundamental human rights in line with the provisions of the United Nations Charter.