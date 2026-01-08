FG seeks private sector investment to boost public fire safety

The Federal Government has called for more robust public sector investment in Nigeria’s fire sector to boost safety.The Controller-General of the Federal Fire Service (FFS), Olumode Adeyemi, made the call at the decoration of 2,620 senior cadre officers yesterday in Abuja.

Citing the agency’s partnership with the Tony Elumelu Foundation, the CG noted that private sector investment in the FFS would ensure that fire outbreaks are reduced to the barest minimum through publication enlightenment, stakeholder engagements and enhanced response time by men and officers of the service.

He said: “Private sector engagement was expanded as part of our reforms through our collaboration with the Tony Elumelu Foundation, under which 7,400 Nigerians nationwide are going to be trained in basic firefighting safety and prevention.

“This will be spreading to protect the economy and boost community resilience. Not only that, prevention remains an essential part of our reforms.”

Adeyemi urged the newly decorated senior officers to think beyond routine, lead with vision and uphold the honour and values of the service.

He continued: “To every officer being decorated today, your new rank is the proof that the Service has found you worthy of greater trust and higher responsibility.

“Therefore, wear your rank with pride, don’t just wear your rank and expect salutes or compliments. Bring innovations, bring ideas to the management.”

The CG charged the officers that “your new rank demands stronger responsibilities, stronger leadership, deeper discipline and unwavering integrity. Lead by example. Respect the chain of command, embrace innovation.”

While commending President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Board, Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services (CDCFIB), Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for supporting the FFS, Adeyemi revealed that a partnership to establish fire stations across tertiary institutions had been reached to boost service delivery to difficult terrains in cases of fire emergencies.

In his charge to the promoted and decorated officers, Secretary of the Board, Major General Abdulmalik Jibril (rtd), said their promotion into higher ranks denotes additional responsibilities, trust and an integrity test that they are to pass to prove their mettle.