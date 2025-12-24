RHI/Tony Elumelu Foundation empowers 1000 women to boost small-scale business in Ogun

The Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), in partnership with the Tony Elumelu Foundation, on Wednesday empowers 1000 women across the 20 councils of Ogun State with 50,000 each to boost their small-scale businesses.

Recall that about 250 elderly citizens in the state received a sum of N200,000 each from the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, through the RHI initiative to ensure the senior citizens celebrate Christmas and New Year in comfort.

But, speaking at the event, the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Tinubu, who was represented by the First Lady of Ogun State, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, said that the purpose of the empowerment programme was to support the entrepreneurial spirits of women in the state.

Tinubu disclosed this at the launch of the Renewed Hope Initiative/Tony Elumelu Foundation Women Economic Empowerment Programme held at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta.

She emphasised that the grants would boost the women’s small-scale business operations to mitigate the effects of economic hardships on their ventures inorder to cater for their family’s needs and improve their living conditions.

“It is my firm belief that when you empower a woman, you empower a household, a community, and indeed, a nation. I thank the Tony Elumelu Foundation, which donated one billion naira to the Renewed Hope Initiative to directly support 18,500 women across the nation.”

Earlier, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Adijat Adeleye, thanked the First Lady of Nigeria, the First Lady of Ogun State, and the Tony Elumelu Foundation for the empowerment grants of N50,000 to women in the state.