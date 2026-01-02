FG set to create jobs, reduce insecurity through YEIDEP

The Federal Government has restated its commitment to youth empowerment and economic inclusion, as efforts are in place for the full implementation of the Youth Economic Intervention and De-Radicalisation Programme (YEIDEP) in 2026.



This was disclosed at YEIDEP’s end-of-year meeting in Lagos, which brought together financial partners, Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), and service vendors.



The convener, Kennedy Iyere, said the programme, which commenced in late 2024, has completed its planning and system-development phase and is now positioned for large-scale rollout aimed at delivering measurable outcomes for young Nigerians.



According to him, YEIDEP, implemented by the Federal Ministry of Youth Development in collaboration with the Youths Off The Street Initiative (YOTSI), focuses on youth economic empowerment and de-radicalisation through targeted interventions aimed at addressing unemployment and social vulnerability.



Presenting the progress report, Iyere, who is also YEIDEP Coordinator-General, highlighted milestones recorded by the programme in 2025, including expanded partnerships, improved funding coordination, and strengthened implementation structures.



He said the engagement provided an opportunity to account for progress made, review challenges encountered, and align stakeholders on priorities for the coming year.



The Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, who served as Chief Host, commended partners for their support and reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to youth-focused economic and social interventions.



Olawande, who was represented by his Chief Of Staff, Muhammed Abdullahi, noted that sustained collaboration with the private sector and development partners was critical to achieving long-term impact.



He added that the past year had been deliberately devoted to planning, stakeholder coordination, and beneficiary onboarding, noting that effective preparation was critical to successful execution.