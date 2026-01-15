FG sets up committee on research commercialisation policy

To convert research findings into tangible economic and social benefits, the Nigerian government has launched a steering committee and a policy drafting committee for the National Research-to-Commercialisation Policy.

The Guardian reports that while the steering committee is chaired by the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, the policy drafting team is overseen by Dr Tayo Aduloju.

In inaugurating the panels, Dr Alausa disclosed that a ₦3 billion operational budget has been earmarked for the Research, Innovation and Commercialisation Committee (RICC) in the 2026 fiscal year, alongside plans to align existing research funding streams to promote synergy and deliver measurable outcomes.

He explained that the initiative aims to reposition research and innovation as deliberate catalysts for economic growth and industrial competitiveness.

Alausa noted that although Nigeria has made significant investments in research across universities, research institutes and specialised agencies, the conversion of research into marketable products and services has remained limited and disjointed.

He stated that the National Research-to-Commercialisation Policy was designed to bridge the divide between knowledge creation and value delivery.

According to him, this would be achieved through the introduction of clear, well-structured, and nationally applicable frameworks to convert research into commercial, industrial, and social benefits.

His words: “This policy is not about commercialisation for its own sake. It is about developmental impact—about ensuring that research solves real problems, supports productivity, and strengthens national competitiveness.

“The structure we are inaugurating today reflects the seriousness with which this work is being undertaken.

“The Steering Committee, which I am pleased to chair, will provide overall strategic direction, ensure alignment with national priorities, and guarantee institutional ownership at the highest level.”

“The policy drafting team, comprising experienced professionals from the Ministry, RICC, academia, industry, and legal and policy backgrounds, will carry out the technical work—grounded in evidence, informed by international best practice, and adapted to Nigeria’s realities”.

The minister explained that the steering committee would provide broad strategic guidance, ensure the initiative aligns with national priorities, and secure institutional ownership at the highest level.

He added that the policy drafting committee would be responsible for the technical aspects of the process.

Specifically, he said the drafting team would be tasked with developing and finalising the national policy, recommending funding and incentive structures, creating an implementation roadmap, and setting up a results-based monitoring and evaluation framework, among other responsibilities.

In his response, Dr Tayo Aduloju, Chairman of the Policy Drafting Committee for the National Research-to-Commercialisation Policy, said the proposed policy would strengthen the institutional foundation needed to drive Nigeria’s industrialisation.

Dr Aduloju, who also chairs the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), assured that the committee would rely on inclusive, empirical, and evidence-driven methods and would submit the draft policy within the agreed three-month timeframe.

He stressed that Nigeria requires policies tailored to local realities, adding that the committee is fully committed to fast-tracking the process to deliver a relevant and high-impact policy.