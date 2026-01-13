FG sets up technical team to tackle sheep and goat disease

The Federal Government has set up a 33-member Technical Working Group to combat Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR), a disease affecting sheep and goats that leads to reduced populations.

Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Maiha, while setting up the committee on Tuesday in Abuja, said that the PPR is one of the most devastating transboundary animal diseases affecting livestock.

He said, “PPR poses a serious threat to the livelihoods of pastoralists and smallholder farmers, undermining national food and nutrition security.

“For this reason, controlling and ultimately eradicating PPR is not only a veterinary imperative but also an economic, social, and developmental priority for our nation.”

Maiha highlighted the critical role of small ruminants, particularly for women, youth, and vulnerable rural households, by pointing out that the eradication of PPR supports economic diversification and poverty reduction while empowering youth and women and fostering livestock trade.

According to the minister, “Members of this TWG must approach their assignments with dedication and professionalism.”

He assured the team of the ministry’s full support.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Chinyere Akujobi, described the TWG as vital for implementing effective PPR control strategies.

In her view, “This group will ensure that Nigeria’s PPR control efforts are technically sound, harmonised, and sustainable.”

Represented by the Chief Veterinary Officer of Nigeria, Dr. Samuel Anzaku, she outlined the TWG’s responsibilities, which include providing technical oversight on PPR prevention, supporting the development of the National PPR Control and Eradication Roadmap, and promoting coordination among various stakeholders.

Earlier, the Head of the Department of Animal Health and Reproductive Services, Dr. Michael Alao Mitchell, explained that the inauguration signifies a major advancement in Nigeria’s animal health systems.

He insisted that “This is a crucial step in combating PPR, which continues to threaten our livestock sector and rural livelihoods.”

The event saw the participation of stakeholders from research institutions, veterinary hospitals, development partners, and livestock farmers, highlighting a collaborative effort to address this pressing challenge in Nigeria.