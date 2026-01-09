FG commissions artificial insemination centre to boost livestock production in Sokoto

The Federal Government has commissioned a Livestock Development Service Centre alongside an Artificial Insemination and Breed Multiplication Centre in Sokoto State, in a move aimed at unlocking the economic potential of Nigeria’s livestock sector and strengthening food security.

The facilities were inaugurated by the Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, who described the projects as strategic investments designed to stimulate rural livelihoods while expanding agribusiness value chains in urban centres.

Maiha said the initiative underscores the Federal Government’s commitment to repositioning livestock production as a major driver of economic growth, job creation and national food security.

He noted that modernising the sector would not only raise incomes for pastoralists and farmers in rural communities but also create opportunities for processors, marketers, transporters and service providers in cities.

According to the minister, the Livestock Development Service Centre will serve as a one-stop hub for veterinary services, livestock training, breed improvement and youth empowerment programmes.

He added that the Artificial Insemination and Breed Multiplication Centre would enhance livestock genetics, improve meat and dairy yields, and support the growth of commercially viable livestock enterprises.

Maiha explained that strengthening the livestock value chain would help reduce post-harvest losses, stabilise food supply to urban markets and lessen dependence on imports, thereby supporting Nigeria’s economic diversification agenda.

He said the projects align with national development plans and form part of a broader strategy to establish a nationwide network of livestock service centres focused on disease control, sustainable production, and private-sector participation.

The minister also commended the World Bank for its support under the Livestock Development Programme, stressing that development partnerships are vital to closing infrastructure and capacity gaps in the sector.

“Our goal is to build a livestock economy that connects rural production to urban markets, creates decent jobs for young people and delivers value across the supply chain,” Maiha said.

Earlier, the National Coordinator of the Livestock Development Programme, Dr. Muhammad Sanusi, said improved access to modern livestock services would significantly boost productivity and competitiveness.

He noted that the programme is designed to attract private investors, agribusiness firms and training institutions, thereby strengthening rural–urban economic linkages.

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmad Aliyu, welcomed the federal intervention, saying it would complement the state’s agricultural reforms and stimulate economic activities across rural communities and urban markets.

He added that improved security and ongoing efforts to curb banditry are crucial to sustaining livestock production and safeguarding investments in the sector.