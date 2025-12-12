FG targets trillion-dollar economy via new tech talents

3MTT programme creates over 16,000 jobs, says Tijani

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to transforming Nigeria into a trillion-dollar economy through strategic investment in digital and technical skills.

Speaking at the 3MTT Nigeria National Impact Summit held in Abuja yesterday, stakeholders emphasised that the Three Million Technical Talent (3MTT) Programme was central to this vision.

In his remarks, President Bola Tinubu highlighted the importance of human capital development, noting that Nigeria’s most valuable resource was not oil or minerals but the creativity, determination, and potential of its people.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, the President also highlighted the nationwide reach of the programme, noting that applications came from every state and local government, ensuring that opportunities were no longer limited to major cities.

“More importantly, this programme is restoring confidence among young Nigerians that they have a place in the global digital economy and a future they can shape with their own skills,” he added.

In his remarks, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, provided detailed insights into the programme’s progress and impact.

He revealed that over 16,000 direct jobs had been created through 3MTT, and that 201 applied learning centres had been established across the country, supported by more than 600 facilitators and 37 community managers.

According to the minister, the centres serve as practical hubs for young Nigerians to acquire and apply digital skills. Tijani explained that the programme followed a phased approach, starting with 30,000 participants in December 2023 and expanding to 10 per cent of the target by mid-2024.

He emphasised that every participant was uniquely identified to ensure precision, and that the initiative was designed not just for Nigeria’s domestic market, but to position the country as a major exporter of tech talent.

The summit also featured remarks from the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot, who highlighted the European Union’s support for 3MTT. He described the programme as a core component of Nigeria’s digital transformation, highlighting that EU funding and technical support will help scale the initiative and ensure alignment with global industry standards.

Airtel Nigeria’s CEO, Dinesh Balsingh, praised the programme for equipping young Nigerians with the digital skills needed to become national assets. He said the company remained committed to supporting 3MTT and extending opportunities to participants, especially in underserved communities.

Similarly, Google’s Director for West Africa, Olumide Balogun, noted that the programme, which focuses on advanced technology skills, including AI and machine learning, positions Nigeria to compete globally in the digital economy.

He emphasised that Nigerian talent has the potential not just to consume technology, but to produce innovations that can be exported worldwide.