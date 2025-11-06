FG to dredge S’South ports to 16m draft for improved patronage 

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr Adegboyega Oyetola, has disclosed that the Federal Government plans to dredge the seaports in the South-South region to a minimum draft of 16 metres, to enable them to accommodate larger vessels and increase their competitiveness in the Gulf of Guinea.

Oyetola revealed this in Abuja on Tuesday when he received a delegation from the South-South Development Commission (SSDC) led by its Managing Director, Ms Usoro Akpabio.

The minister described the region as an important component of Nigeria’s maritime future, given its long coastline, strategic seaports, and vast aquatic resources.

He explained that dredging the ports deeper would attract larger vessels, reduce cargo handling costs, boost trade volumes and also reduce the entire cost of doing business while generating more revenue for the country.

Oyetola noted that the government is committed to driving maritime infrastructural development in the South-South to ensure the region plays its rightful role in the nation’s economic growth.

He noted that existing seaports in the region — Warri Port in Delta State, Rivers Port and Onne Port in Rivers State, and Calabar Port in Cross River State—would soon enjoy modernisation and upgrade under the Federal Government’s port modernisation programme.

Oyetola further disclosed that the ministry is also working with state governments in the region to develop new deep seaports, including the Agge Deep Seaport in Bayelsa State, the Ibom Deep Seaport in Akwa Ibom State, the Bakassi Deep Seaport in Cross River State, and the Bonny Deep Seaport in Rivers State.

He said these projects would position Nigeria as a regional maritime hub and significantly enhance logistics efficiency, industrial growth and employment opportunities.

The minister urged state governments in the region to take advantage of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway to develop coastal tourism, noting that the initiative offers immense economic potential.