FG to train, deploy health fellows

The Federal Government, through the National Health Fellows (NHF) Programme, has reiterated its commitment towards healthcare development in Nigeria.

In line with this, NHF has called on qualified young Nigerians to apply for the next cohort of fellows who will support ongoing efforts to improve primary healthcare across the country.

The NHF Programme was created to address persistent gaps in Nigeria’s healthcare system.

To address these, the programme focuses on training and deploying young professionals to support local health systems and drive community-level interventions.

Supported by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the programme targets Nigerians aged 25 to 35 with degrees in health sciences, social sciences, and related fields.

Fellows receive structured training, mentorship, and practical field placement in all 774 local government areas, where they work directly on improving health outcomes and promoting healthier communities.

The programme is now an essential part of the government’s strategy to build a stronger primary healthcare workforce and equip young Nigerians with the skills needed to address real public health challenges where they occur.

Honourable Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, speaking about the programme, said, that through repeated engagement and strtegicc capacity building, the programme is set to upscale and boost the health sector in Nigeria. “This groundbreaking initiative is set to develop a pipeline of healthcare leaders through strategic capacity building, professional development and a capstone field engagement,” he said.

As the application deadline for the next cohort approaches, the NHF Programme has inviting eligible candidates nationwide to apply and join a growing network of young leaders committed to reducing preventable diseases and strengthening Nigeria’s health system from the grassroots.

Interested applicants should visit the National Health Fellow website to apply before the deadline, November 30, 2025.

The National Health Fellows programme brings together a cohort of budding professionals across various disciplines, including health and health-related, information technology, and social sciences. These fellows will undergo extensive training, mentorship, leadership opportunities, and exposure to best practices within the Nigerian health space.

The fellowship’s primary goal is to develop a cadre of highly skilled and motivated health leaders capable of driving significant change and innovation in our health sector.

The National Health Fellows is a programme of the Government of Nigeria led through the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative Sector Wide Approach (SWAp) Coordination Office under the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.