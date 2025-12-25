FG trains boat operators to enhance safe inland waterway navigation

The Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, in collaboration with the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), has trained 75 boat drivers and skippers on boat navigation and safety, as part of efforts to improve safety and professionalism on the country’s inland waterways.

The programme forms part of ongoing efforts by the ministry and NIWA in line with recommendations from investigation reports under the tenure of former NIWA Managing Director, Bola Oyebamiji, to improve safety standards, professionalism and confidence among inland waterway operators nationwide.

The three-day training, which held from December 22-24, 2025, had boat operators from Lagos, Ogun and Ondo states, with a focus on equipping participants with the practical knowledge and operational competence required for the issuance of the Certificate in Safe Boating and Navigation.

Participants were, however, drawn from major boating associations, including the Maritime Workers Union, the Association of Tourist Boat Operators and Water Transporters of Nigeria (ATBOWATAN), and the Waterfront Boat Owners and Transporters Association of Nigeria (WABOTAN). Boat operators from Lagos, Ogun and Ondo states took part in the programme.

Representative of NIWA Lagos Area Office, Timothy Clement, who spoke at the closing ceremony, described the training as a significant intervention aimed at reducing accidents on inland waterways.

He noted that many previous boat mishaps were caused by limited technical knowledge and insufficient experience among operators, adding that sustained capacity building would help to address the challenge.

Clement also highlighted ongoing safety measures being implemented by NIWA, including the removal of wrecks to improve navigation and continuous sensitisation of boat operators along major routes, such as CMS, Ikorodu, Badore, Badagry and Port Novo.

Also speaking, the Lead Trainer and Consultant, Dr Sileola Akinbowale, described the programme as a life-saving initiative designed to strengthen manpower capacity and reduce waterway accidents.

She said that the training was structured to ensure boat operators are properly equipped with both theoretical knowledge and hands-on skills required to operate safely and efficiently.

Akinbowale commended the Federal Government, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, and former Managing Director of NIWA, Bola Oyebamiji, for prioritising safety and capacity development in the sector.

She gave the assurance that the initiative would be sustained, stressing that continuous capacity enhancement remains critical to saving lives and improving professionalism on inland waterways.

Similarly, the leader of the Ogun State delegation, Pami Ronald, said participants were trained in boat handling, safety procedures, first aid, emergency response, engine maintenance and effective waterway transport management.