FG treating Amupitan as sacred cow – MURIC

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), a faith-based civil liberties organisation, has again demanded the removal of the newly appointed chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Amupitan, who has been accused of writing the legal brief to the United States on Christian genocide in Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Monday, November 24, 2025, the Executive Director of the human rights group, Professor Ishaq Akintola, asked the Federal Government why the new INEC boss has not been removed since the revelation of his unpatriotic, costly and dastardly act three weeks ago.

He said, “It will be recalled that in our press statement of 10th November, 2025, we demanded the removal of the newly appointed INEC boss, Professor Joash Amupitan, who was accused of writing the legal brief to the United States on Christian genocide in Nigeria.

“Earlier on, the Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria (SCSN) and the Da’wah Coordination Council of Nigeria (DCCN) made the same demand.

“Apart from these Islamic organisations, many other groups made the same call, including the Voice of Liberty Nigeria and the Concerned Citizens for Peace, Justice, and Democratic Integrity.

“To the best of our knowledge, the new INEC boss has not denied authorship of the false, controversial, divisive and mischievous legal brief to America. Neither has FG. Yet the latter has maintained a curious silence on this very sensitive matter. Is FG waiting for a chance to bury this matter when other burning issues overtake it? Is Amupitan a sacred cow?”