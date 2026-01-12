FG unveils maintenance, preservation of public assets framework

The Federal Government has unveiled a comprehensive framework aimed at strengthening the maintenance and preservation of public assets across the country.

The department was established through Presidential Executive Order No. 11, which was officially gazetted on April 6, 2022.



The initiative is driven by the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, through its Department of Federal Public Assets Maintenance, to develop Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that ensure the effective, uniform, and sustainable management of federal public assets.



Speaking on the initiative, the Director of FPAM, Arc. Chioma Wogu-Ogbonna explained that the framework aims to institutionalise a proactive maintenance culture within Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), prevent premature asset deterioration, and promote value-for-money through structured and standardised practices.



She noted that the SOPs and compliance tools were developed to reflect measurable outcomes, quality assurance, and consistency in asset management across government institutions. The department is statutorily responsible for overseeing the maintenance functions of federal government assets.



Wogu-Ogbonna appreciated the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Dr Shuaib Belgore, for his unwavering and institutional support, describing the initiative as a major breakthrough in the Federal Government’s effort to safeguard public assets nationwide.



“As part of the rollout, the ministry has commenced engagements with MDAs to facilitate the implementation of the SOPs, providing a harmonised approach to asset maintenance and preservation across the Federal Public Service.”



According to her, to ensure seamless implementation of the framework, FPAM has introduced and distributed a set of compliance forms and a comprehensive maintenance manual to MDAs.



These documents form part of a certification and oversight process designed to ensure proper documentation, traceability, accountability, and alignment with established maintenance standards and protocols.