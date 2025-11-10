FG urges calm amid Trump’s threat, assures of strong Nigeria-US ties

The Federal Government has called on Nigerians to remain calm following the recent remarks by former United States President, Donald Trump, who reportedly threatened to invade Nigeria over alleged claims of a Christian genocide.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made the appeal in Dutse, Jigawa State, on Monday while on a courtesy visit to Governor Umar Namadi.

Idris said there was no cause for alarm, assuring citizens that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is capable of handling any diplomatic tension that may arise and of maintaining Nigeria’s international relationships.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has all it takes to secure Nigeria from destabilising elements, as well as mend any cracks in our nation’s relationship with our international friends and partners. As such, Nigerians should please remain calm,” he said.

The minister, who is in Jigawa to attend the North-West 2025 Youth Pally and the Presentation of the Achievements of President Tinubu after Two Years in Office, reiterated government’s commitment to ensuring peace, unity, and continued engagement with global partners.

His remarks come as reactions continue to follow Trump’s statement, which has sparked outrage and concern across diplomatic circles, with many describing it as an unnecessary provocation that could strain relations between the two countries.

Idris, however, emphasised that the Tinubu administration remains focused on strengthening Nigeria’s democratic institutions and promoting constructive international cooperation.

“The President’s leadership continues to project Nigeria as a stable, sovereign, and forward-looking nation,” the minister said.

In other news, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has intensified proactive crime prevention efforts through special patrol operations around churches and border communities, in line with the directive of the Commissioner of Police, CP Miller G. Dantawaye.

This may not be out of directive from President Bola Tinubu, who ordered security chiefs to ensure the safety of all Nigerians, especially following the accusation by the United States President, Donald Trump, who claimed that Christians are being killed and described it as genocide.

According to a statement signed by Josephine Adeh, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, on Monday, the patrol conducted on 9 November 2025 was led by operatives of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit in collaboration with personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS), local hunters, and vigilante groups.

She said, “The operation covered forested and border areas linking Bwari to Kaduna State, Bwari to Niger State, and Gwagwalada to Niger State.

“Running from 6:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the exercise aimed to strengthen public confidence, deter criminal activities, and ensure that worshippers can attend religious services without fear of harassment or attack.

“During the patrol, church leaders in the affected communities were engaged and reassured of the Command’s unwavering commitment to their safety. They were also advised on proactive security measures, such as limiting late-night activities, maintaining regular contact with security agencies, and promptly reporting suspicious persons or movements.”