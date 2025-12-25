FG urges Nigerians to promote peace, unity at Christmas

The Federal Government has urged Nigerians to use the Christmas season to promote peace, kindness and unity in their homes and communities as Christians across the country celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

In a Christmas message signed on Thursday by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, the government felicitated with the Christian faithful, describing Christmas as a season of love, sacrifice and hope.

The statement noted that the values associated with the season serve as a reminder for Nigerians to care for one another, remain united and sustain faith in the country despite prevailing challenges.

According to the minister, the patience, resilience and hard work of Nigerians would not be taken for granted, assuring citizens that their efforts and sacrifices would yield positive outcomes.

The statement reaffirmed the commitment of the Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to building a safer, stronger and more prosperous Nigeria for all citizens.

It also urged Nigerians to remember families affected by insecurity during the festive period and to keep security personnel in their prayers, acknowledging their role in defending lives, property and the nation against various threats.

The government expressed optimism that the spirit of Christmas would inspire renewed hope and collective responsibility across the country, while wishing Nigerians a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

“God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Idris said.