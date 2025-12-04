FG, W’Bank commit to social protection, economic opportunities

Federal Government and the World Bank have reiterated their commitment to expanding social protection systems and economic opportunities for the poor and vulnerable citizens.

The assurance was given during the visit of the World Bank Regional Manager for Social Protection and Labour for West and Central Africa, Mr Robert Chase, to the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Bagudu, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Welcoming the bank’s official, who was visiting Nigeria for the first time since his appointment, the minister expressed deep appreciation for the development institution’s continuous support, noting that Nigeria’s macroeconomic reforms and social protection programmes had benefited substantially from the partnership.

He also welcomed the ministry’s new Permanent Secretary, Dr Deborah Odoh, to her first formal engagement with the bank, commending her strategic expertise and leadership in social policy and reform implementation.

According to Bagudu, the Nigerian Constitution mandates the federal, state, and local governments to pursue shared national objectives, including social welfare and inclusive development, adding that the legal framework guides the ministry’s leadership in coordinating social protection policies and ensuring alignment across all tiers of government.

Odoh assured Chase of the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to deploying all available resources towards realising President Bola Tinubu’s vision for a more inclusive and resilient nation.”

Chase commended Nigeria’s leadership and innovation in delivering large-scale social protection programmes, which he described as expansive, innovative, and a model across the continent.

He emphasised the strong national ownership of NG-CARES, noting that the World Bank’s $750 million support had been leveraged by more than $2.2 billion in state-level investments.

He stated that the first phase of NG-CARES will be concluded by the end of 2025, with additional financing expected to take effect by December 9 and be fully launched in January 2026 to ensure seamless implementation.

The next phase, he explained, would expand cash transfers, identification systems, and livelihood support in alignment with the World Bank’s Country Partnership Framework for Nigeria.