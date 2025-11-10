FIDA seeks end to religious justification for gender-based violence

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Nigeria has called on religious leaders nationwide to help end the misuse of religion to justify gender-based violence (GBV), warning that distorted interpretations of sacred texts continue to promote the subjugation and abuse of women.

FIDA’s Country Vice President, Mrs. Eliana Martins, made this appeal yesterday in Lagos during the second annual dialogue for religious leaders on GBV prevention, themed: “Strengthening Religious Institutions in Preventing GBV.”

Martins explained that the dialogue, supported by the Ford Foundation, was part of a project titled, “Engagement, Coordination and Sharing of Lessons on GBV Prevention between Religious, Traditional and Government Leaders in Nigeria.”

She observed that religion, when misinterpreted, has often been exploited as a tool for oppression, reinforcing patriarchal dominance and normalising violence within many homes.

According to her, certain religious texts that emphasise men’s “headship” are frequently used to justify violence against women.

“Some men abuse religious doctrines to rationalise control and aggression in intimate relationships. The insistence on women’s subordination based on religious ideology fuels violence and sustains patriarchal control over women and girls.”

She added that such subordination, reinforced through cultural and religious socialisation, had made many women believe that gender inequality was natural and divinely ordered, making them resistant to change.

She said, “FIDA Nigeria recognises the central role of religious leaders as custodians of values and moral authority.”

Martins explained that the dialogue aimed to create a platform for faith leaders to exchange ideas, address misconceptions, and commit to collective action against GBV.

She added that it would also provide a safe space for interfaith conversations among Christians, Muslims, and traditional leaders to promote gender justice, stressing that meaningful progress could only be achieved by engaging all sectors of society, including government, civil society organisations, and faith communities.

Also speaking at the event, the Head of the Islamic Studies Department at Moricas University College, Imam Abdulganiu Raji, said Islam holds women in high esteem and does not support any form of gender-based violence or injustice.

Raji, who is also the Secretary of the Mission Board of NASFAT Worldwide, stated that the dialogue provided an opportunity to strengthen collective efforts towards ending GBV.

Discussing the Islamic perspective on women’s rights, the cleric explained that Islam accords women dignity, independence, and protection, as clearly stated in the Qur’an.

“The Qur’an has a whole chapter dedicated to the rights of women, including their rights to education, life, inheritance, and personal property.”

He emphasised that Islam gives women the right to own property, inherit from parents and husbands, and keep their earnings.”A husband cannot dictate how a woman should spend her earnings, and Islam does not condone wife battery, neglect, or dehumanisation of women,” he said.

According to him, many harmful cultural practices are wrongly attributed to religion, adding that superiority in Islam is not based on gender but on knowledge and piety.

“Those who misinterpret scriptures to suit personal or cultural agendas are misleading people because Islam promotes justice, respect for women, and care for the girl child,” he added.

Also speaking, Rev. Marcel Onwuka of a popular Church in Lagos attributed the rising cases of GBV in Nigeria to ignorance, negative mindsets, and rigid cultural beliefs.

He said many harmful practices persist because people fail to understand their consequences.

“When you know the consequence of what you are doing, you will not do it. Most gender-based violence cases are caused by ignorance and negative cultural beliefs,” Onwuka said.

He condemned cultural practices that promote inequality between men and women, noting that such beliefs contradict God’s word.

“Culture makes some people think they are better than the other gender, but in our church, we preach equality of all people before God. The Bible does not differentiate between male or female; both are equal before Him,” he said.

However, the Chairperson of FIDA Ikeja branch, Mrs. Nnena Eze, also weighed in on the controversial issue surrounding the alleged early marriage of Nigerian actress Regina Daniels to Senator Ned Nwoko, saying the case highlighted the dangers of marrying off young girls for economic reasons.

“Everyone knew the marriage was for economic benefit, and such comfort has an expiry date. Material wealth cannot replace happiness,” she said.

Eze noted that many girls forced into early marriages suffer emotional trauma and depression, with some turning to drugs as a means of escape.

“Imagine being married to someone old enough to be your grandfather. That is traumatic, and such a girl may lose her sense of self and purpose,” she said.

She, therefore, recalling her personal experience, shared how she narrowly escaped being forced into marriage at 15.

“My dowry was already paid in my village, but luckily, my father intervened and stopped it. I could have been a victim, and that is why I am passionate about this advocacy.”

Eze urged religious and community leaders to use their influence to discourage early and forced marriages, stressing that ignorance remained a major challenge.

“We believe that when religious leaders spread this message to their congregations, it will have a great impact.

Civil societies like FIDA are already doing a lot, but everyone must join in this effort.”

She maintained that collaboration between faith groups, civil society, and community structures would go a long way in ending child and early marriages in Nigeria.