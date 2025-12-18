Fintiri presents N583.3b 2026 budget, receives vote of confidence from Adamawa Assembly

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has presented a proposed N583.33 billion Appropriation Bill for the 2026 fiscal year to the Adamawa State House of Assembly, receiving a vote of confidence from lawmakers during the session.

Presenting the budget on Thursday, December 18, 2025, the governor said the proposal, tagged “Budget of Sustainable Growth and Economic Renewal,” is aimed at consolidating infrastructure development, strengthening social services, deepening economic reforms, and sustaining peace across the state.

Fintiri explained that the budget was the outcome of wide consultations with ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), members of the legislature, and other stakeholders, and was prepared in line with his administration’s 8-Point Agenda and the principle of inclusive development.

According to the governor, the 2026 budget reflects current economic realities and realistic revenue projections, with expenditure priorities carefully aligned to the state’s fiscal capacity.

He said emphasis would be placed on completing ongoing projects, initiating new strategic infrastructure, investing in education and healthcare, addressing poverty and hunger, and supporting agriculture, commerce, and small and medium-scale enterprises.

The governor highlighted key achievements of his administration, particularly in youth and women empowerment. He disclosed that more than 60,000 people had benefited from the Fintiri Business Wallet scheme, while an additional 100,000 beneficiaries are expected to receive ₦50,000 each from December 2025, a programme he said would lift hundreds of thousands out of poverty.

On workers’ welfare, Fintiri reiterated that Adamawa was the first state in the country to implement the ₦70,000 minimum wage. He added that civil service reforms, digitisation of government processes, and the gradual introduction of e-government platforms were enhancing efficiency and accountability.

In the education and health sectors, the governor said 21 model and mega schools were nearing completion and would commence academic activities in the first quarter of 2026.

He noted that cottage hospitals were operational, general hospitals were being upgraded, and projects in water supply, markets, electricity, and road construction were ongoing across the state. He also disclosed that the reconstructed Yola ultramodern stadium was close to completion.

Reviewing the performance of the 2025 budget, Fintiri recalled that the approved estimate stood at ₦621.29 billion after a supplementary budget. As of September 30, 2025, the state had generated ₦235.34 billion, representing 37.9 per cent of projected revenue, while ₦189.51 billion had been expended on personnel costs, overheads, and capital projects.

He said the proposed 2026 budget would fund both recurrent and capital expenditures, with a continued focus on capital development. The administration, he added, would sustain fiscal discipline through compliance with International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS) and the State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER).

The governor also announced the introduction of e-budgeting to replace bulky hard-copy documents, a move aimed at reducing costs and improving efficiency. He urged MDAs to strengthen their ICT capacity to align with the new system.

On revenue generation, Fintiri pledged to expand internally generated revenue by harnessing untapped sources and leveraging grants, loans, and development financing from international partners, while assuring that borrowing would remain prudent and project-driven.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to peace, security, and harmonious relations with the legislature, expressing confidence that the 2026 budget would further position Adamawa State on the path of inclusive and sustainable development.