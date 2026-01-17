Fire guts section of Ibadan hotel

Firefighters in Ibadan averted a major disaster in the early hours of Saturday after a boys’ quarters apartment within a hotel caught fire, saving properties worth millions of naira.

The Fire Services Agency received a distress call at 12:35 am from a Mr. Michael reporting the outbreak. Fire personnel, led by Chief Fire Superintendent (CFS) Dairo (Mrs), immediately mobilised to the scene.

“On arrival, officers discovered that a boys’ quarters apartment located within the hotel premises was already engulfed in flames. However, through swift and coordinated action, the firefighters were able to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to the main hotel building and adjoining properties,” the agency said in a statement.

“The firemen quickly swung into action and prevented the fire from spreading to the main hotel building and surrounding properties. The operation was carried out successfully and no life was lost,” the statement added.

After extinguishing the fire, officers delivered a brief safety lecture to hotel occupants and nearby residents on fire prevention and precautionary measures. The fire appliance returned to the station at 2:17 a.m. and remains on standby for emergency response.

Special Adviser on Fire Reform and Chairman of the Fire Services Agency, Hon. Dr. Moroof Akinwande, urged the public to prioritise fire safety, particularly in residential and hospitality facilities.

“Fire outbreaks can be prevented or controlled if the right measures are put in place. Building owners and occupants must ensure that firefighting equipment such as extinguishers and smoke detectors are available and in good working condition,” Akinwande said.

He commended the fire officers for their prompt response, noting that their timely intervention saved the hotel from being razed and prevented potential loss of lives.

The incident underscores the importance of emergency preparedness and rapid response, especially in public facilities with large numbers of people. Residents and business owners were advised to remain vigilant, avoid unsafe electrical connections and flammable materials, and report fire incidents promptly.

The Fire Services Agency reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives and property, assuring the public of its readiness to respond to emergencies at all times.