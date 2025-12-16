Firm donates multimodal centre to Bonny Island Polytechnic

Global energy technology leader, Schneider Electric, has unveiled a multimodal centre at the Federal Polytechnic of Oil and Gas, Bonny Island, Rivers State, designed to ease commuting challenges and provide students with convenient access to examination facilities.

The centre is Schneider Electric’s response to a critical educational need in Nigeria and underscores the company’s commitment to advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Quality Education and Decent Work and Economic Growth.

Speaking at the launch, Country President, Schneider Electric, West Africa, Ajibola Akindele, reaffirmed the company’s dedication to expanding learning opportunities. He said the company’s latest intervention in Bonny Island was to address a major educational challenge that students in the community faced.

According to him, what initially started as a plan to set up a JAMB centre has grown into a full multi-testing facility, giving students easier access to examination services and creating broader educational opportunities. He noted that the initiative further strengthened Schneider Electric’s 25-year legacy of partnership, innovation.

On energy stability at the facility, Ajibola added, “The power infrastructure is being provided largely by NLNG, and for us, it is ensuring an uninterrupted energy supply. Schneider Electric has provided a backup system to guarantee consistent electricity.”

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the community, the community leader of the Bonny Island, Se Alabo Abel Adafe Attoni, highlighted how the centre would eliminate costly and time-consuming travel to Port Harcourt, as well as the security risks associated with such journeys.