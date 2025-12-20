Firm pledges to tackle cyber insecurity, phone theft through digital infrastructure

Worried about the high rate of insecurity in the cyber space, a Nigerian cybersecurity company, Hexaguard Limited, has pledged to tackle such menace through its data-backed digital verification and ownership protection platform, Veriphye.

According to the firm, Veriphye is designed to tackle phone theft, device fraud, and ownership disputes in Nigeria’s fast-growing mobile ecosystem.

It lamented that phone theft, in Nigeria, remains a widespread challenge, with thousands of mobile devices reportedly stolen annually across major cities, fuelling a thriving black market and exposing millions of users to financial loss, data breaches, and identity-related crimes.

The firm noted that millions of devices change hands every month without proper documentation or ownership verification, creating significant security gaps.

Veriphye, it said, is positioned as a critical layer of national digital safety infrastructure to address these challenges.

Backed by bank-level security architecture, nationwide IMEI intelligence, encrypted ownership transfers, and an expanding verification registry, the platform aims to restore confidence in Nigeria’s multi-billion-naira used-device market.

“Veriphye is built as a secure, data-backed ownership protection and verification system designed to curb stolen-phone circulation, reduce fraudulent transactions, and strengthen consumer confidence.

“Veriphye, Co-founded by Azeez Rasaq, Ridhwan Oladejo, and Tunji Owoseni is a Nigerian-built digital infrastructure platform to secure mobile device transactions. Unlike conventional online marketplaces, the platform introduces transparency and accountability across the entire device lifecycle by enabling users to verify IMEIs, confirm ownership legitimacy, access historical records, report stolen devices, and execute secure ownership transfers,” the firm stated in a statement.

It explained that the platform positions itself as a national platform for device verification and ownership protection, integrating global IMEI databases, real-time alerts, and tamper-proof digital records.

The company said the platform is designed to operate as a single source of truth for mobile device legitimacy in Nigeria, supported by verified user accounts, end-to-end encryption, and compliance with Nigerian data protection regulations.

Veriphye’s key features include instant IMEI validation, time-stamped ownership records, real-time stolen-device alerts, and a secure, encrypted ownership transfer system requiring dual-party authentication. The platform also offers merchant-grade tools such as bulk verification, inventory management, analytics dashboards, and public search functions to enhance transparency.

In addition, Hexaguard disclosed plans to expand Veriphye into the automotive sector with a soon-to-launch Vehicle Verification Module, which will allow users to verify vehicles using VINs, check theft status, and review ownership histories.

Speaking on the significance of the platform, Veriphye co-founder, Rasaq said the initiative is critical to Nigeria’s digital economy.

“For the first time, Nigerians can conduct device transactions with confidence, supported by verified identities and a digital infrastructure that records every movement of a device,” he said.