Industry leaders push for cybersecurity framework to protect maritime operations

Industry experts have increased calls for the urgent need to secure Nigeria’s maritime digital infrastructure against emerging cyber threats that could disrupt trade, cause economic losses and compromise national security.

This is just as stakeholders in the industry have declared cybersecurity a strategic priority, as artificial intelligence (AI) continues to transform port operations across the country.

Lloyd’s Register, a leading maritime risk management firm, has highlighted the growing risks of cyber threats, including ransomware, navigation system hacks, and communication disruptions, which can cause financial loss, endanger lives, and disrupt global trade.

Dryad Global also highlighted an increasingly complex and dynamic cybersecurity landscape in the maritime industry in 2025, noting that cybercriminals are leveraging advanced technologies, such as AI and large language models (LLMs), to conduct more adaptive and precise attacks aimed at crippling critical systems in vessels and ports.

The global security organisation further noted that supply chain attacks are also becoming a significant concern, as interconnected maritime operations present multiple points of vulnerability.

The Anti-piracy Security Head at Trident Group America Inc, Prof. Alfred Oniye, said that while the maritime sector is increasingly relying on digital technologies, cybercriminals have found new opportunities to exploit vulnerabilities in port operations and vessel navigation systems.

Oniye stressed that cyber threats on Nigeria’s maritime infrastructure are compounded by outdated technologies in many ports and vessels, which are often ill-equipped to defend against modern cyber threats, leaving them vulnerable to cybercriminals. He also highlighted a lack of comprehensive cybersecurity frameworks to protect against the increasingly sophisticated cyber-attacks targeting maritime operations worldwide.

Oniye, who is also the President of the Merchant Seafarers Association of USA Inc and Nigeria, stressed that as the threat of maritime cyberattacks is growing, immediate action is required to protect the nation’s maritime infrastructure from these threats. He said that by modernising technology, increasing awareness, enhancing training, developing policies, and promoting international collaboration, Nigeria can mitigate the risks and ensure the security of its maritime operations.

The Chairman, Nigerian Ports Consultative Council (NPCC), Mr Bolaji Sunmola, said cybersecurity has been elevated to the forefront of national maritime discourse, noting that digital technologies are rapidly changing vessel traffic management, cargo handling, inspections and regulatory processes.

Sunmola warned that the growing adoption of AI also exposes the sector to rising risks such as data breaches, operational disruptions and potential attacks on critical infrastructure.

Sunmola stressed that Nigeria’s competitiveness and national security hinge on the sector’s ability to fortify its digital assets, preserve system integrity and equip its workforce with the skills required to navigate an evolving cyber-threat landscape.

As part of its strategic direction for 2026, Sunmola announced the creation of the NPCC Cybersecurity & Digitalisation Taskforce, which will develop practical recommendations for ports and terminals and oversee expanded training programmes covering cybersecurity awareness, AI literacy and data-governance competencies for regulators, frontline personnel, and operators.

He further disclosed that the Council plans to intensify support for the National Single Window project to ensure secure and seamless system integration, while also broadening engagements with ports outside Lagos to foster inclusive digital development across the nation’s maritime corridor.

Rear Admiral Francis Akpan (Rtd), who analysed the evolving nature of cyber threats in the maritime sector, cautioned that as automation expands and AI becomes further embedded in operations, the industry must prioritise coordination, cyber hygiene, and proactive risk management to prevent disruptions capable of crippling national trade and logistics.