Firm rallies Nigeria, SSA on direct selling method to boost job creations

TECHNOLOGY and wellness firm, QNET has called on regional governments, specially in Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal and others in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) to give legal backing to direct selling initiative.

QNet noted that apart from South Africa, which has legal framework for direct selling, other SSA countries are yet to give legal backing.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos, Regional General Manager for QNET Sub-Saharan Africa, Cherif Bassirou Abdoulaye, said proper legislation is needed to bring out the immense benefits of direct selling.

Abdoulaye said awareness and education will also boost direct selling in the region, stressing that the more people gets to know the immense opportunities, the stronger the expansion and the better the economy becomes.

Direct selling is a retail channel where products or services are sold to consumers directly, outside of a fixed retail location (like a physical store or traditional online marketplace).

Speaking on the benefits, the QNET Chief said, while it creates jobs for the teeming youthful, even adult populations, it equally serves as means to earn additional income. He noted that it further expands networking and boosts creativity.

Noting the importance of wellness against rising pollution, Abdoulaye said Nigeria’s youthful demographic is especially vulnerable to pollution, digital overload and economic instability, but also highly responsive to solutions that offer both wellness benefits and income opportunities.

“People are dealing with environmental and digital pressures at the same time. Wellness technology provides practical support, and it also creates pathways for micro-entrepreneurship grounded in real products and transparency,” Abdoulaye said.

He noted that rising exposure to stressors has heightened public interest in QNET’s wellness range, adding that the Lagos expo is not only a sales event but an event centered on ethical empowerment, where consumers, regulators and journalists can scrutinize the company’s products and operations in full view.

Speaking on some products that can stem the rising environmental pollution and digital overloads, Regional Strategy and Marketing Manager, QNET SSA, Berni Gaksch, said technology has made life easier, but it is also quietly exhausting people, saying with more pollution, more screen time and more stress, consumers are looking for ways to support their natural wellbeing.

He noted that as pollution levels climb and smartphone dependency deepens across Nigeria’s major cities, wellness technology is emerging as a fast-growing category for consumers seeking relief from the pressures of modern urban life.

Gaksch explained that QNET’s wellness line, including the BioDisc, Chi Pendant and E-Guard X, was built around what the company calls the “science of nature,” using structured water, geometry and resonance technologies to help mitigate the impact of everyday radiation and environmental stressors.

He said these products are supported, according to QNET, by international certifications and research collaborations such as the ongoing partnership with Covenant University.

According to him, the growing interest in wellness tech is also tied to broader youth trends.

He said with traditional employment options failing to absorb the country’s fast-rising number of young people, many are exploring low-barrier entrepreneurship models, including product-based direct selling, that allow them to earn income while engaging with products they use themselves.