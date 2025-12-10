Firm restores independence obelisk, reaffirms commitment to sustainability

Lafarge Africa Plc. has reaffirmed its commitment to sustainability demonstrated by the rehabilitation and preservation of a cultural and historical heritage – the Independence Memorial Obelisk at the iconic Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos.

The rehabilitation focused on structural strengthening, aesthetic renewal, accessibility upgrades, and restoration of symbolic carvings and historical inscriptions, while preserving the monument’s original design and significance.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lafarge Africa Plc, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, noted that the rehabilitation of the “Independence Memorial Obelisk reflects the company’s contribution to Nigeria’s infrastructure renewal through sustainable building practices.”

He added: We remain committed to contributing to Nigeria’s development through projects that promote history, sustainability, and better living for future generations. We are deeply honoured to play a role in preserving this national treasure. The Independence Memorial Obelisk represents a defining moment in our country’s history, and ensuring its longevity is not just an investment in infrastructure, but an investment in identity, memory, and national pride.”

Also speaking at the event, Minister, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, noted that preserving historical assets like the Obelisk is essential to nurturing a culturally aware nation, particularly now that Nigeria is placing greater focus on the intersection of history, innovation, and sustainable development.

Oduwole, commending Lafarge Africa for its commitment to safeguarding historical monuments while supporting national development, noted that, “Lafarge’s unwavering commitment to Nigeria is undeniable. The Obelisk stands as a powerful symbol of our nation’s hope and optimism. As Nigeria’s story continues to evolve and rise, we must all embrace the responsibility to build with intentionality, pride, and a deep respect for our heritage.”