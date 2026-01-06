Folarin seeks probe into alleged shooting at APC rally in Ogbomoso

The Oyo State leader of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors and former Senate Leader, Senator Teslim Folarin, has called for a full-scale investigation into allegations that a commercial motorcyclist was shot during the All Progressives Congress (APC) unity rally held in Ogbomoso on Monday.

Folarin, reacting to reports circulating in the public space, said neither the APC, the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, nor the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu condone violence, lawlessness or misconduct in any form before, during or after political activities.

According to him, the rally, which was organised as part of the party’s mobilisation efforts ahead of the 2027 general elections, was peaceful and orderly, with no officially recorded incident of violence at the venue.

“The APC unity rally in Ogbomoso was peacefully conducted and successfully concluded. There was no report of violence or crisis from the organisers or security agencies at the event,” Folarin said.

However, acknowledging the gravity of the allegation, the senator disclosed that he had formally requested relevant security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation to ascertain what actually transpired and to establish the facts surrounding the reported incident.

He stressed that if any individual, regardless of status, position or political affiliation, is found to have engaged in unlawful or criminal conduct, such a person must be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

“Criminality has no place in the APC, its activities or Nigeria’s democratic process. Anyone found culpable must face the full weight of the law,” Folarin said.

The former Senate Leader explained that APC unity rallies are designed to foster peace, unity and democratic participation, not intimidation, disorder or violence. He added that the Renewed Hope Agenda championed by President Tinubu is anchored on respect for the rule of law, accountability and the protection of lives and property.

Folarin also appealed to members of the public and the media to exercise restraint and avoid speculation while investigations are ongoing. He warned that the politicisation or sensationalisation of security-related matters before facts are fully established could undermine public trust and inflame tensions.

“At this stage, it is important that all stakeholders allow security agencies to do their work. Drawing premature conclusions or politicising the issue will not serve the public interest,” he said.

Reaffirming his commitment to peace and security in Oyo State, Folarin assured residents that he would continue to work closely with security agencies to safeguard lives and property across the state.

He added that Oyo State must remain a model of peaceful political engagement, noting that political competition should never degenerate into violence or criminality.

As investigations continue, the senator urged all political actors to conduct their activities responsibly and in line with democratic values, stressing that the credibility of the electoral process depends on peace, accountability and respect for the rule of law.

The call for an investigation comes amid heightened public attention on political rallies and the conduct of party supporters, as parties intensify mobilisation efforts ahead of future elections.