Folarin, Ajimobi, others rally APC stakeholders for Tinubu’s re-election

• Makinde reshuffles cabinet, appoints new SSG, others

Oyo State stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have mobilised party faithful across the state in a unified show of support for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.



The gathering, facilitated by the Renewed Hope Ambassadors team led by Teslim Folarin, was held at Soun Ogunlola Hall in Oja’gbo, Ogbomoso, where party leaders and members expressed their commitment to ensuring the success of the APC in the forthcoming polls.



Folarin, in his keynote address, urged party members to carry the message of the Renewed Hope Agenda to the grassroots. According to him, the mission is to enlighten citizens on the quality of leadership being provided by Tinubu, who, he noted, “is leaving no stone unturned to reposition Nigeria and guarantee prosperity, stability, and peace to the citizenry.”



“Our mission here today is basically to tell the whole world that we, in Oyo State, are ready to key into the Renewed Hope Agenda fully and showcase the spirit of love and togetherness prevailing in our great party at the moment. At the appropriate time, we will hit the nooks and crannies of the state to mobilise voters for the 2027 general elections, which is going to be a total victory for the APC,” Folarin said.

Speaking alongside him, former First Lady and Ambassador-Designate, Mrs Florence Ajimobi, called on members to promote unity and peace within the party. She described the APC as “the only formidable political party in the state” and assured that the current atmosphere of harmony among stakeholders would be sustained to secure both the President’s re-election and the party’s return to the Agodi Government House in 2027.



Key stakeholders who attended the open-air meeting included Adebayo Adelabu, Iyiola Oladokun, Alake Adeyemo, Rauf Olaniyan, Abdulfatai Buhari, Sarafadeen Alli, Yunus Akintunde, Ayoade Adeseun, Sunday Dare, Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle, Akin Oke, Aderemi Oseni, Olamiju Alao-Akala, Akin Onigbinde, Olagunju Ojo, Asimiyu Alarape, and Olayide Abas, among others.

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday, announced a cabinet reshuffle.



According to a statement by his Special Adviser (Media), Dr Sulaimon Olanrewaju, the governor has relieved the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Olanike Kudirat Adeyemo, of her appointment with immediate effect.



Prof. Musibau Adetunji Babatunde has been appointed as the new SSG. The statement further said that Temilolu Seun Ashamu has been moved from the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources to the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.



Also, Makinde announced his Senior Special Assistant on Public Works, Ademola Aderinto, as a commissioner-designate. He will consequently be presented to the Oyo State House of Assembly for screening.



The statement also announced the appointment of Abiodun Adedoja as Special Adviser on Energy Security and Kolawole Elijah Akanmu as Senior Special Assistant on Budget and Economic Planning.