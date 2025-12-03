Food bank targets 40m Nigerians in hunger intervention

The MATAN Food Bank Professionals Association of Nigeria has said its new Automated MATAN Food Security initiative (AMFSI) will cater to over 40 million Nigerians with direct food access.

Speaking in Lagos at the close of the group’s three-day national programme, Mr Olakunle Johnson, the Group National President of MATAN, said this was part of efforts to tackle rising hunger nationwide.

Johnson said that the group had spent years developing a ground-up digital food security system designed to connect every Nigerian community to an efficient food bank network.

The House of Representatives has stated its resolve to support the initiative, declaring that the scheme is capable of addressing 90 per cent of the nation’s food crisis.

Hon. Haruna Gowon, member representing Bassa/Dekina Federal Constituency, hinted that the national legislature feels strongly about the issue of food security and will support the initiative in all facets.

He said: “Food security remains more important than any other security. Food security promotes physical mental health, reduces health risk, support development, prevent malnutrition, increases productivity, alleviates poverty, drives social stability, systematic environmental resilience, food security is all in all.

“When food security is available value of naira will increase and dollar will naturally drop. A hungry man is an angry man. Food security will increase our security.”

While delivering the speech of the Chairman of the House Committee on Nutrition and Food Security, Hon. J.K. Kachikwu (PhD), Mr Chrisland Onyemechara, Senior Consultant House Committee on Nutrition and Food Security, assured the group of the house support which must cut across the 774 Local Government Areas in the nation.

“When we examine the key elements of food security, four areas consistently stand out: the environment, partnership, advocacy and innovation.

“Today’s event brings these pillars together in one forum where all stakeholders can engage constructively.

“If properly harnessed, these coordinated efforts can address nearly 90 percent of Nigeria’s food security challenges.

“If we strengthen our systems from the ground up, we will significantly improve national productivity and food access. Ultimately, good governance, strong institutions and effective coordination will determine how well we can address hunger and malnutrition in our country.”