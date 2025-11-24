Foundation awards N50m grants to entrepreneurs

THE Mary Ojulari Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation committed to sustainable development and community empowerment in Nigeria, has awarded N50 million in grants to eight outstanding young entrepreneurs who participated in the second edition of its Vanguard Fellowship Cohort and recently completed the Foundation’s intensive two-week Ignite Bootcamp in Lagos.

The grant was announced by Mary Ojulari, the Founder and President of the Foundation, at the Vanguard Fellowship Ignite Bootcamp Awards & Networking Cocktail Night, held on Friday, November 21, 2025, at the J. Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, Onikan, Lagos.

The winners of the Cohort Two Fellowship Grants are Safaya Ikechuckwu, Oluwakemi Olaniyan, Adaeze Ruth Akpagbula, Francis Obanijesu, Olatunde Omotayo Olufunke, Victoria Ogwanighie, Ubok Ameh and Adebayo Aishat Olajumoke. Each of the eight successful fellows will receive the sum of N6, 250,000.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ojulari reaffirmed the organisation’s mission to empower young Nigerians with the tools, networks, and capital required to build scalable and resilient businesses.

She said: “Our work is about unlocking potential because potential is Nigeria’s greatest asset. These entrepreneurs are solving real community problems, creating jobs, and refusing to be limited by circumstance. The Vanguard Fellowship exists to honour that courage while equipping them with the skills and support that can multiply their impact.”