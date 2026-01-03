Foundation launches ‘Adopt a Senior Citizen’ initiative in Port Harcourt

The O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation has launched a new humanitarian initiative, Adopt a Senior Citizen, aimed at strengthening long-term care and support for elderly persons in Port Harcourt and neighbouring communities.

The initiative, which is part of the foundation’s Care for Life programme, was unveiled on Thursday during a New Year celebration organised by the foundation for senior citizens currently under its care in Port Harcourt.

Founded in 2001 by its chairman and founder, Dr Seinye Lulu-Briggs, the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation was established to promote human dignity through targeted humanitarian interventions, with a focus on healthcare, elderly care, social welfare and support for vulnerable populations in under-served communities.

Speaking at the event, Dr Lulu-Briggs reaffirmed the foundation’s commitment to the wellbeing of senior citizens, describing care for the elderly as a moral and social responsibility that should be sustained throughout life. She said the Adopt a Senior Citizen initiative was designed to encourage individuals, families and organisations to partner with the foundation by directly supporting the care of elderly persons.

According to her, the Care for Life programme provides comprehensive support, including medical care, daily basic needs, personal assistance and emotional support. She added that the foundation remains responsible for the senior citizens under its care until the end of life, guided by principles of compassion, dignity and service.

While appreciating the consistent annual donations and support from groups and individuals, Dr Lulu-Briggs urged more Nigerians to participate in the initiative by adopting a senior citizen. She noted that caring for the elderly reflects enduring societal values and a shared sense of responsibility.

She disclosed that more than 600 senior citizens have benefited from the foundation’s Care for Life programme over the years, receiving sustained medical attention, essential daily support and social care after enrolment.

Goodwill messages from medical volunteers, beneficiaries and representatives of the African Women Lawyers Association commended Dr Lulu-Briggs for sustaining the humanitarian service she began many years ago alongside her late husband. They described the foundation’s work as a significant contribution to social welfare and the care of vulnerable elderly persons.

The event ended with a sermon, followed by the cutting of a New Year cake by the senior citizens. Food items and gifts were also distributed to all attendees.