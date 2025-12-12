Foundation launches free ambulance service to rescue accident victims in Rivers

Rescue and support the helpless Foundation (Resh Foundation), in partnership with OPM Foundation, has launched a free ambulance service to rescue accident victims in Rivers State.



Chairman of the Foundation, Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, while addressing the media in Port Harcourt during the launch, said the initiative was borne out of the desire to save lives, especially those of helpless accident victims.

“Due to the rate at which accident victims are abandoned on the road, especially in cases of hit and run, I launched this free ambulance service,” Chibuzor said.



He noted that many accident victims die due to a lack of emergency response, as ambulance services that can transport them to the hospital for critical treatment are not available.



“The absence of emergency response can worsen the situation, leading to preventable deaths,” he said Chibuzor also mentioned that good Samaritans hardly assist accident victims for fear of being held responsible, especially if the victim dies.



To address this issue, he plans to deposit funds to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) on a monthly basis for first aid treatment to prevent accident victims from dying.

The Foundation, according to him, will bear the cost of first aid services to stabilise the accident victims before contacting their families to take over from there.



Chibuzor, who emphasised the importance of prompt first aid and collaboration with UPTH to save lives, encouraged the public to make a selfie video when they see abandoned accident victims in Rivers State, stating their names, location, and the date, and send it to the dedicated line 08033385271. The ambulance driver will respond immediately and transport the victim to UPTH.

The service is completely free of charge. Rescue and support the helpless Foundation is a non -governmental organisation based in Nigeria, dedicated to improving lives by providing integrated solutions to contemporary problems, especially for the less privileged in rural and urban communities.