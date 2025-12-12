Foundation moves to empower indigent Edo residents

The Heart of Gold Support and Care Initiative has indicated readiness to take many indigents in Edo State out of the poverty bracket, through an empowerment scheme designed to improve their economic status.

According to the founder and initiator, Mrs Ehiagwina Joy Patrick, the empowerment will be held tomorrow, Saturday, December 13, 2025, at Idumu Khala Community Square, Ebhoiyi Uromi, Edo State, to commemorate its 10th yearly empowerment programme.

The initiative, tagged “Empower to Bloom” Project, is powered by Patrick Ejedawe Empowerment Foundation. Mrs Patrick, who also serves as the Group Managing Director of Patjeda Group, a multi-sectoral organisation making remarkable contributions to Nigeria’s economic growth, through logistics, private and aviation security services, hospitality and agriculture, has, through the initiative, brought to the fore her exceptional commitment to sustainable community development.

In a statement signed by the Media and Strategic Communication Unit of the initiative, the body was said to have consistently championed the cause of vulnerable individuals, particularly women, equipping them with tools, skills, and opportunities that enable long-term self-reliance.

“As a firm believer in Sustainable Giving, Mrs Patrick upholds the principle that true empowerment is not in giving the vulnerable “fish,” but in teaching them how to fish, thereby securing their future and strengthening their socio-economic capacity.

“This year’s milestone edition reflects the passion and unrestrained commitment of the progenitor towards fostering dignity, resilience, and economic independence among marginalised groups.

“Over the years, the initiative has impacted countless beneficiaries through skill acquisition, start-up support, community engagement, and strategic empowerment interventions.”