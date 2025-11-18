Foundation opens applications for Armed Forces Remembrance Day scholarship awards

THE Charles Bebeye Ndiomu Foundation has commenced the reception of applications for the 11th edition of its Armed Forces Remembrance Day Scholarship Award for 2026.

The yearly initiative supports the education of children of Nigeria’s fallen military personnel, continuing a tradition of honouring national heroes through long-term empowerment.

Founded in memory of the late Major General Charles Bebeye Ndiomu, the Foundation promotes access to quality education for children who have lost parents in military service. Since its establishment in 2014, the scholarship scheme has provided financial support, including tuition, examination fees, and essential learning materials to students across the country.

According to the Foundation, the 2026 cycle is open to eligible students in Junior Secondary School 1 or 2, with strong academic performance.

The scheme is strictly for the children of deceased members of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The programme, it said, aligns with the national observance of Armed Forces Remembrance Day, commemorated every January 15, which honours military personnel who died in the line of duty.

The Foundation described the scholarship as a gesture of gratitude, resilience, and continuity, ensuring that the sacrifice of fallen heroes translates into meaningful support for their dependents.

The organisation also warned applicants and parents to beware of fraudsters, stressing that no application or processing fee is required. Any payment request should be reported immediately via email.