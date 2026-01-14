Foundation raises alarm over Western global dominance in civilizational realism

The ASHE Foundation has critiqued the Trump administration’s December 2025 US foreign policy as “Civilizational Realism and Erasure.”

The group, led by its president, Prince Justice Faloyeargued that such move aims to preserve Western White Christian dominance by rejecting multipolarity, contrary to China’s Global Civilisation Initiative (GCI), which promotes diverse civilisations.

In a statement issued by the group with Nigeria as focal point, it stated that Nigeria embodies Indigenous African civilisation, while the British division attached the Middlebelt to the Northern Islamic protectorate, thereby splitting Yoruba/Igbo and post-independence politics. The statement stated that Northern “Arewa” prioritises Islamic ties over nationalism.

In addition, ASHE mentioned some Nigerian historical failures, pointing at some nationalist leaders.

“Leaders like Nnamdi Azikiwe focused on geographic Pan-Africanism, ignoring civilizational bonds. Awolowo initially sought Southern/Middlebelt unity, advanced by the 2014 Confab and South and Middlebelt Leadership Forum (SMBLF),” the statement reads

The statement also identifies four civilisations: Western, Afroasiatic (Islamic), Asiatic (Buddhist), and Indigenous African (Ifa-Afa-Iha-Fa),

The foundation warns of US fears over demographic shifts, with whites becoming US minority by 2050, emphasising that such fear is currently driving policies like African visa bans and potential wars over African/South American resources.

The group also argued that core arguments on civilizational realism posits civilizations as genetically, philosophically, and culturally bound tribes. They claim Western and Afroasiatic civilisations pursue imperialism due to resource scarcity, while Indigenous African civilisation suffers from “Abrahamic epistemicide” (erasure of Ifa-Afa-Iha-Fa knowledge) and colonial balkanization.

It also mentioned US actions, Trump’s alleged Christmas 2025 bombing of Sokoto State after rejecting French Sahel reclamation as a test to fracture Afroasiatic loyalty, potentially enabling Russian/Chinese-backed Arewa dominance.

In its proposed solutions for Indigenous Africans, it stated that to counter erasure by 2031, ASHE urges Ooni of Ife leadership and SMBLF to push for restructuring, advises the government to form a loose federation or two states, that include Arewa, uniting with Sahel, and Indigenous African, South Kaduna to coast, including Middlebelt/Delta.

According to the group, this enables self-determination, resource control, and multipolar parity under China’s GCI, rejecting US resource extraction.

The statement described these solutions as essential for African survival, reciprocity for diaspora, and peace.