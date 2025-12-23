Foundation supports Bauchi Christians at Yuletide

A non-profit organisation, Wunti Al-khair Foundation, has donated 4,500 bags of rice to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bauchi, to share among members across the 20 council areas of the state.

Speaking yesterday, Director of Programmes, Mustapha Ango, explained that the organisation, established by Dr Bala Wunti, a former industry player in the oil sector, touches the lives of the people through it.

According to him, it is the season of celebrations and is part of the organisation’s community engagement and development efforts.

“It is the season of Christmas, and it is the season of giving, sharing, and caring,” he said.

Related News

Ango said the gesture was part of Bala Wunti’s contributions to ignite hope among his people.

“He is known for sharing and for being compassionate among his people, and we deem it fit to distribute these food items to the Christian community during the season of Christmas, to relieve them from some of the hardship in food items, for them to have a joyous celebration during the season,” Ango added.

The Bauchi State Chairman of CAN, Rev. Abraham Damina Dimeus, applauded the foundation for the gesture.