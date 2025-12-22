Northern CAN distributes food items to victims of banditry, others in Kaduna

The Northern Christian Association of Nigeria (Northern CAN) has distributed bags of rice, beans and vegetable oil to about 1,000 vulnerable families and households as part of its Christmas humanitarian intervention across communities affected by banditry in Kaduna State.

Other relief items distributed to ease hardship among victims of violence, widows, orphans and persons with disabilities include bags of maize, garri, palm oil, sugar, salt and seasonings.

Each household got a 25kg bag of rice, beans, garri and maize. Flagging off the distribution in Maraban Rido, Kaduna, Chairman of Northern CAN, Revd Joseph Hayab, said the intervention was supported by the Barnabas Aid Foundation. He said it is targeted at vulnerable persons, including displaced families and people living with disabilities.

According to him, the association deliberately selected 1,000 households from two communities-:Chikun and Kajuru, noting that the gesture was meant “to bring happiness, relieve pain and reassure beneficiaries that they were not forgotten during the Christmas season.”

He explained the initiative combined spiritual, physical, emotional, social and educational care, stressing that hunger could undermine peace, dignity and the ability of people to respond positively to calls against violence. Prayers were offered before the distribution.

Hayab said the humanitarian exercise was not limited to Kaduna, adding that similar interventions would take place in Borno, Plateau and Benue states, as well as other violence-affected communities in the North. He further disclosed that the intervention was part of a broader plan to support about 5,000 households across Northern Nigeria, benefiting tens of thousands of people directly and indirectly.

Also, Vice Chairman of Northern CAN, Revd Jonah Samson, said the outreach aligned with biblical injunctions and the example of Jesus Christ, who fed multitudes during His earthly ministry.

Samson identified widows, orphans and persons with disability as the main beneficiary groups. He said although the support might not solve all challenges, it would bring relief, encouragement and succour at a time of severe economic hardship and rising cost of living.

Samson added: “The gesture cuts across denominations and communities,” urging beneficiaries to extend love and support to others while appreciating Barnabas Aid for supporting the humanitarian initiative.

The Village Head of Maraban Rido and Kudansa, Auta Alkali, thanked the Northern CAN and its partners for the intervention on behalf of the beneficiaries.

Alkali described the relief as a source of hope and encouragement during the Christmas season. He said the food items would ease their hardship, reduce hunger in their homes and remind them that they were not forgotten despite the challenges they faced.