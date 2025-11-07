France, Nigeria strengthen economic ties

France has reaffirmed its commitment to deepen economic and diplomatic ties with Nigeria, as the Franco-Nigerian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) celebrated its 40th anniversary of promoting bilateral trade and investment between France and Nigeria.

Speaking at a briefing in Lagos, the Consul General of France in Nigeria, Laurent Favier, hailed the partnership between both countries, describing Nigeria as France’s leading trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa.

Favier said the trade between France and Nigeria represented 20 per cent of France’s trade with the region, with over 600 French businesses in Nigeria and creating over 16,000 direct jobs.

“French businesses have found Nigeria not only a formidable market, but also an innovation hub with huge potential,” he said. He praised Nigeria for the economic reforms aimed at improving the business environment and encouraging foreign investment.

The Consul General highlighted major French investments in Nigeria, including TotalEnergies’ plan to invest $6 billion in the energy sector, Danone/Fanmilk’s expansion in Oyo State, Schneider Electric’s new office facility, and SPIE Global Services Energy’s training centre in Port Harcourt.

Favier also acknowledged Nigerian companies such as Access Bank, Zenith Bank and UBA for establishing operations in France, reinforcing bilateral trade.He pointed to development support from the French Development Agency (AFD) and Proparco, citing the recent Omi Eko water transport project inaugurated in Lagos.

MEANWHILE, the French Embassy in Nigeria, AFRIFF, celebrate the iconic French-Nigerian film partnership, marking the fourth consecutive year the French Embassy in Nigeria has renewed its partnership with the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) by inviting twelve French industry professionals to Lagos for this year’s festival.

Together, they will organise a high-level event showcasing French expertise and excellence in the audiovisual sector within one of the most prominent platforms of Nollywood.