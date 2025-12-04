Free prepaid meters available only through official portal, Eko DisCo tells customers

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (Eko DisCo) has urged customers across its network to take full advantage of the ongoing free metering programme, cautioning against the use of third-party agents and emphasising that prepaid meters under the Meter Acquisition Fund (MAF) Tranche B scheme remain entirely free when obtained through the company’s official online portal.

The appeal was made during Eko DisCo’s Customer Engagement Forum for the Apapa District, held on Thursday, 27 November 2025, at Rockview Hotel, Apapa. The forum forms part of the company’s continuing efforts to strengthen transparency, deepen community relations and address recurring concerns surrounding electricity supply, metering, customer service and energy theft.

The gathering brought together community leaders, business stakeholders, security agencies and residents. Traditional rulers were led by His Royal Highness Oba Moroof Oyekunle Atanda Amodu-Tijani Oluwa (Amore III) of Iwa and Apapa Kingdom, while senior police representatives, including ACP Onwuamaegbu Onyinye and CSP Uche Gabriel, were also present, highlighting the multi-stakeholder approach needed to safeguard electrical infrastructure.

Representing the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, GM Corporate Communications, Babatunde Lasaki, expressed appreciation to residents for their cooperation and patience as the company continues to implement projects aimed at improving supply across the district. He said the engagement forum ensures customers have direct access to senior management and can give feedback that shapes operational decisions.

Lasaki highlighted investments in network upgrades, transformer maintenance and feeder rehabilitation, noting that Eko DisCo remains committed to improving service delivery despite wider challenges affecting the national grid. He assured residents that concerns raised during the session would receive prompt attention.

During the technical briefing, Head of Distribution Operations, Henry Ukoh, provided updates on metering, safety and operational reforms. He said Eko DisCo has expanded the rollout of free meters under the MAF Tranche B and its internal metering scheme, enabling thousands of customers in Apapa and surrounding communities to receive devices at no cost. He warned customers against paying individuals who claim to fast-track applications, stressing that meters can only be accessed through the official online portal.

Ukoh also addressed the dangers posed by illegal connections, which he said lead to network overloading, transformer failures and unsafe electrical environments. He urged residents to report suspicious activities and avoid the use of unqualified electricians.

Eko DisCo encouraged customers to use its digital channels for complaints, saying online submissions allow for faster response times and better tracking. The company also announced a weekly radio programme on Nigeria Info FM, airing every Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., designed to help customers obtain updates on metering, safety and operational matters.

During the interactive session, residents raised concerns about supply fluctuations, transformer maintenance and vandalism. Security officials assured the community of continued collaboration to curb cable theft, illegal connections and attacks on power infrastructure.

Covering areas such as Apapa, Badia, Ajegunle, Ajeromi and Wharf Road, Eko DisCo said its plans for the district include improved load balancing, accelerated metering, enhanced transformer capacity and strengthened customer service response.

Closing the forum, Lasaki reiterated the company’s commitment to delivering safe, reliable and transparent electricity services. He said feedback from the session would guide operational priorities in the coming months.