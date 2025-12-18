FRSC nabs 39 motorists in Ogun for speeding

No fewer than 39 motorists, driving private and commercial vehicles, have been apprehended by operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State for various speeding violations, as part of efforts to reduce road crashes during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The State’s Corps Commander, Akinwunmi Fasakin, who led the special intervention patrol along the Sagamu-Abeokuta road on Tuesday and Wednesday, said the command embarked on the exercise to achieve a 10% reduction in road traffic fatalities and injuries during the yuletide period.

Fasakin, in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abeokuta, said the Laser Radar Gun was used to detect speeding vehicles.

Drivers apprehended during the exercise were later booked for road safety enlightenment, while commercial drivers were instructed to fix speed-limiting devices to their vehicles.

He said 16 drivers were nabbed on Tuesday, while 23 were apprehended on Wednesday for various speeding violations during the special intervention patrol, and advised motorists to drive carefully and avoid speeding and overloading to ensure minimal crashes during the period.

The Commander said, “Sequel to the directive of the RSHQ that field commands should develop home-grown initiatives to stem the rate of Road Traffic Crashes on the nation’s roads before, during and after the festive period, RS2.2 Ogun Sector Command carried out a special patrol on enforcement on Speed Limit Violation (SLV) with the use of Laser Radar Gun along Sagamu-Abeokuta route on Tuesday 16th and Wednesday 17th December, 2025.”

He added, “The Laser Radar Gun was used to apprehend drivers for speeding offences and also ensured speed-limiting devices were fixed in the offenders’ vehicles. Sixteen offenders were booked for speeding violations on Tuesday, and a total of twenty-three (23) vehicles captured for speeding with the use of Laser Radar Gun were stopped and booked accordingly.”

Meanwhile, one person sustained injuries when a petrol tanker lost control and rammed into drainage around RSS Junction, Isale-Oko, Sagamu area of the state.

Babatunde Akinbiyi, Spokesperson of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed this to newsmen in Abeokuta on Thursday.

Involved in the crash was a white/yellow petrol tanker with registration number KTU-424. Akinbiyi said, “The driver sustained minor bruises on the head and has been taken to Ore-Ofe Hospital in Sagamu for medical treatment.”