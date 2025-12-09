Road Safety: Dangote Cement leads Ember month awareness

Empowers drivers, riders with life-saving kits in Ogun

Dangote Cement Ibese Plant in Ogun State has intensified its road safety campaign with a robust sensitisation programme for commercial drivers and motorcycle riders, emphasising on the dangers of speeding and the life-saving importance of understanding a truck’s blind spots.

The event, held at the bustling Ilaro Motor Park, attracted hundreds of drivers and commercial motorcyclists from Ilaro and neighbouring communities.

The campaign aims to curb preventable crashes by promoting responsible driving and riding habits as vehicular traffic surges towards the year-end.

The safety awareness campaign also saw the cement company distributing safety kits to the commercial motorcyclists, such as helmets, reflective jackets, and others.

The Unit Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Assistant Corps Commander Sulaiman Kolawole Oluwadumiye, while addressing the drivers and riders at Ilaro Motor Park, warned that excessive speed remains a leading cause of fatal crashes.

In her comment, Health, Safety and Environment, Dangote Cement Transport (Nigeria & Pan Africa), Ebere Okonkwo, explained that the initiative aligns with Dangote Cement’s broader mission to promote safer roads and foster harmony between truck drivers and other road users.

Also, Head of Transport and Safety at Ibese Plant, Peter Abuad, who led a practical session on basic issues in road safety, demonstrated how the drivers and the Okada riders could identify and avoid truck blind spots.

The session ended with a road show and a strong reminder for riders to choose patience, responsibility, and life over speed.