FRSC, NEMA target 10% reduction in road crashes, deaths in Borno

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in partnership with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has launched a sensitisation campaign at motor parks and highways in Borno.

The Corps said the sensitisation of drivers and motorists is to reduce road crashes, and promote the culture of safe driving.and vehicles maintenances.

Unveiling the campaign in Maiduguri,, the FRSC Sector Commander, Usman Muhammed said: “The sensitisation campaign at motor parks and markets, will strengthen stakeholders’ engagements in the adoption of safe driving to protect lives and property on roads and highways.” He stated that the FRSC and Agency have targeted 10per cent reduction in deaths and injuries from the perennial road crashes in the state.

The Sector Commander, therefore, urged drivers and other motorists to ensure their vehicles and heavy-duty trucks are road-worthy with threaded good tyres for road gripping.

He added that the road safety campaign will be extended to other parts of state, including, Biu, Monguno, Bama, Mafa, and Gwoza, a border community with Cameroon.

Muhammed warned the drivers and motorists against over-speeding, wrongful overtaking and parking of vehicles.

“You should adhere to road safety measures to prevent road crashes that claimed 5,421 lives in the country in the first quarter of 2024,” he added.

The NEMA safety officials at the event, also cautioned drivers on the collection of fuel in gallons, while the engines of vehicles are running.

Secretary of the Wuje Tipper-Truck Drivers Association (TTDA), Alhaji Wakil commended the Commander for the road safety initiative, assuring that drivers will strictly adhere to the regular maintenance of their vehicles to reduce road crashes in the state.