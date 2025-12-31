FRSC reiterates caution as British envoy, govs visit Joshua at Lagos hospital

Deputy Head of Mission at the British High Commission, Simon Field, has visited world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, in the hospital following a deadly road accident on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the Governor of Ogun State, Kayode Akinmade, yesterday, revealed that Field met with Joshua during his hospital visit.

He also engaged in discussions with the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, and the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. British officials are closely monitoring the situation.

“The British High Commission was formally notified of the accident. Officials of the mission are monitoring developments and remain in contact with the hospital and the Ogun State Government.

“The Deputy Head of Mission, Mr Simon Field, visited the hospital and met with Joshua and the two governors. The families of the deceased have also been contacted through the High Commission,” the statement read.

The accident, which occurred around midday on Monday, involved a Toyota Lexus SUV carrying Joshua and three other passengers. The statement confirmed that two of the vehicle’s occupants lost their lives in the crash. They were identified as Ayodele Kelvin Olu, a 36-year-old Nigerian-British citizen, and Gami Sina, a 36-year-old, also a British citizen.

In the aftermath of the crash, Abiodun visited the Lagos hospital where Joshua was receiving treatment, and was later joined by Sanwo-Olu. Both governors are said to have stayed at the hospital for several hours to closely monitor the situation and ensure that the boxer received the necessary medical care.

MEANWHILE, the Zonal Commanding Officer (ZCO) of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), in charge of Lagos and Ogun states, Assistant Corps Marshal Ann Oladayo, has called on motorists to exercise utmost caution in driving on the highways during the Yuletide period. She made this call while on a follow-up visit to the site of the Road Traffic Crash (RTC) involving Joshua, which claimed the lives of two of his friends.

The ZCO, who supervised other FRSC officers in ensuring that the scene of the accident was cleared as fast as possible, called on motorists to “always drive within speed limits.

She said: “As we drive on the highways, safety should be our watchword all the time. We extend our condolences to those who lost their lives and wish AJ a speedy recovery.”