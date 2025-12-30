Tributes pour in for Anthony Joshua, team after fatal Ogun crash

Boxer Anthony Joshua was rushed to hospital after the vehicle he was travelling in collided with the rear of a lorry along the Shagamu interchange of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Two men travelling with him were killed in the accident. Credit: X

Condolences have continued to flow in for British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua following the fatal road accident in Makun, Ogun State, on Monday that claimed the lives of two of his closest friends and team members, AbdulLateef Ayodele and Sina Ghami.

Joshua, who sustained minor injuries, is in stable condition and receiving treatment in Lagos. His promoters, Matchroom Boxing, confirmed the deaths of Ayodele and Ghami, describing them as “integral” to Joshua’s team.

“With profound sadness it has been confirmed that two close friends and team members Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele have tragically passed away,” the statement read.

Matchroom chairman Eddie Hearn added: “With the heaviest of hearts. Two great men. Rest in eternal peace Sina and Latz. My thoughts and deepest prayers are with everyone.”

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu described the incident as a “tragic loss that has cast a shadow over the season”, saying: “I extend my deep sympathies to you following the tragic accident on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, which claimed two precious lives and caused you injuries. I pray for strength, wisdom, and grace for you during this painful period. May God grant you a speedy recovery and repose to the souls of the departed.”

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar also expressed sadness, noting: “I stand in full solidarity with him during this difficult moment and pray for his swift and complete recovery. Anthony remains a symbol of strength and resilience.”

Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi said: “It is with deep concern that I received the news of the road accident involving former heavyweight boxing champion, Mr Anthony Joshua, in Makun, Ogun State. May God grant the departed eternal rest.”

Former Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun described the incident as “saddening, painful, and most unfortunate”, while offering prayers for Joshua’s recovery and comfort for the bereaved families.

Tributes also came from the sporting community. Boxing analyst Steve Bunce said: “Sina and Latz are massive parts of the Anthony Joshua machine. He calls them his boys. They are more than that. They are friends.”

Fellow boxer Chris Eubank Jr wrote: “Thank God our heavyweight champ survived that horrible car crash. Pray for the two fallen soldiers Latz & Sina. I knew both, they were genuinely good men. Rest in Peace boys.”

Former rugby star Sonny Bill Williams added: “Rest easy brother Abdul Latif, may the most high make it easy for your loved ones.”

Nigerian officials also joined in the tributes. Bukola Olopade, Director General of the National Sports Commission, said: “On behalf of the National Sports Commission and the entire Nigerian sports family, I express my heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate accident. We thank God for the life of Anthony Joshua.”

The Nigeria Boxing Board of Control described Joshua as “a son of Nigeria”, with President Rafiu Oladipo stating: “We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident and extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. We pray for his complete and speedy recovery.”

On social media, fans expressed shock and sympathy. One wrote: “Na God save Anthony Joshua ooo.” Another added: “Anthony Joshua in a car crash, speedy recovery champ.”

Joshua had been in Nigeria for New Year engagements following his victory over Jake Paul in Miami earlier this month.