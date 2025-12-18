Fubara denies alleged mismanagement of state funds

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has dismissed allegations of mismanagement of state funds, insisting that his administration has maintained strict financial discipline and prudently deployed public resources.



The governor, who spoke during the commissioning of the 14.2-kilometre Obodhi–Ozochi Road linking communities in Ahoada East and Ahoada West Local Council Areas, said his background as an accountant had guided his approach to governance and financial management.



Fubara disclosed that before the period of emergency rule in the state, over N300 billion had been reserved in the state’s coffers, adding that upon his return, the balance had risen to about N600 billion.



He assured that within six months, his administration would present clear and verifiable evidence detailing how public funds are being utilised.



The governor attributed misconceptions surrounding the management of state finances partly to his deliberate preference for executing projects without elaborate public flag-off ceremonies.



“There are many projects with far-reaching impact currently ongoing across the state beyond those being commissioned,” he said.



Fubara described his administration’s record on accountability and transparency as unassailable, insisting that every available resource was being deployed strictly in the interest of Rivers State and its people.



According to him, the visible transformation across the state remains a testament to prudent and responsible governance.



The governor explained that the Obodhi–Ozochi Road project was initiated by his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, as part of efforts to mobilise political support during the 2023 general elections through a former lawmaker, Edison Ehie.



He said Ehie delivered effectively on that assignment, making it necessary not only to complete the road project but to expand its scope beyond the original design.



As a result, the project was extended by an additional 4.2 kilometres, bringing its total length to 14.2 kilometres.



“This project was initiated by my predecessor because of the confidence he reposed in the capacity of Edison Ehie. Having delivered on the assignment, it became necessary to complete and expand the road,” Fubara said.

The governor also approved the community’s request for the construction of internal roads. He further charged Ehie to translate the large turnout witnessed at the commissioning ceremony into sustained political support for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.