Full List: FG releases names of 68 ambassadorial nominees sent to Senate for confirmation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has forwarded a list of 68 ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for approval, signalling a major reshuffle of Nigeria’s diplomatic corps.

The list, read during Thursday’s plenary by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, comprises 34 career diplomats, 31 non-career appointees, and three candidates previously cleared by the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs. The President is seeking swift confirmation to enable Nigeria to fill several key foreign missions.

According to the letter, the appointments aim to strengthen Nigeria’s international representation and reposition its diplomatic engagements. The Senate has referred the list to the Committee on Foreign Affairs, directing it to screen the nominees and submit a report within one week.

Among the non-career nominees are former Chief of Naval Staff and ex–Sole Administrator of Rivers State Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd.), former presidential aide Ita Enang, former Imo First Lady Chioma Ohakim, and former Minister of Interior Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd.).

Others include former Lagos Deputy Governor Olufemi Pedro, former Edo lawmaker Abbasi Brahma, media personality Reno Omokri, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, and former Minister Femi Fani-Kayode.

The career nominees, representing all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, are serving diplomats and senior foreign service officers recommended for ambassadorial postings.

The appointments follow ongoing efforts by the Federal Government to bolster Nigeria’s diplomatic presence globally and ensure representation in critical foreign missions.

The full list, as transmitted by the President, includes nominees for all states, with details of career and non-career appointments as well as the three candidates cleared earlier by the Senate Committee.

CAREER AMBASSADORS (34)

1. Abia – Mwaobiola Ezeuwo Chukwuemeka

2. Adamawa – Maimuna Ibrahim

3. Anambra – Enpeji Monica Okochukwu

4. Bauchi – Mohammed Mahmoud Lele

5. Bayelsa – Endoni Sindup

6. Borno – Ahmed Mohammed Monguno

7. Cross River – Jen Adams Ni Okun Michael

8. Delta – Clark Omeru Alexandra

9. Ebonyi – Chima J. Leoma Davies

10. Edo – Oduma Yvonne Ehinose

11. Edo – Wasa Shogun Ige

12. Ekiti – Adeyemi Adebayo Emmanuel

13. Enugu – Onaga Ogechukwu Kingsley

14. Jigawa – Magaji Umar

15. Kaduna – Mohammed Saidu Dahiru

16. Kano – Abdul Salam Abus Zayat

17. Katsina – Ambassador Shehu

18. Katsina – Aminu Nasu

19. Kebbi – Abubakar Musa Musa

20. Kebbi – Haidara Mohammed Idris

21. Kogi – Bako Adamu Umar

22. Kwara – Sulu Gambari

23. Lagos – Romata Mohammed Omobolanle

24. Nasarawa – Shaga John Shama

25. Niger – Salau Hamza Mohammed

26. Niger – Ibrahim Dan Lamy

27. Ogun – Adjola Ibrahim Mopolola

28. VOndo – Ruben Abimbola Samuel

29. Osun – Akonde Wahab Adekola

30. Oyo – Ariwani Adedokun Esther

31. Plateau – Gedagi Joseph John

32. Rivers – Luther Obomode Ayokatata

33. Taraba – Danladi Yakubu Yaku

34. Zamfara – Bidu Dogondagi

NON-CAREER AMBASSADORS (31)

1. Dr. Victor Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia)

2. Barr. Ogbonnaya Kalu (Abia)

3. Senator Grace Bent (Adamawa)

4. Senator Ita Enang (Akwa Ibom)

5. Nkechi Linda Okocha (Anambra)

6. Mahmoud Yakubu (Bauchi)

7. Philip K. Ikurusi (Bayelsa)

8. Paul Olga Adiku (Benue)

9. Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas (rtd.) – Cross River

10. Reno Omokri (Delta)

11. Abbasi Brahma (Edo)

12. Erelu Angela Adebayo (Ekiti)

13. Barr. Olumilua Oluwayemika (Ekiti)

14. Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwanyi (Enugu)

15. Chioma Ohakim (Imo)

16. Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd.) – Kano

17. Tasiu Musa Maigari (Katsina)

18. Abubakar Sanusi Aliu (Kogi)

19. Olufemi Pedro (Lagos)

20. Barr. Mohammed Obanduma Aliu (Nasarawa)

21. Senator Jimoh Ibrahim (Ondo)

22. Ambassador Joseph Yusuf Shara’aji (Ondo

23. Femi Fani-Kayode (Osun)

24. Ajimobi Fatima Florence (Oyo)

25. Lola Akande (Oyo)

26. Yakubu N. Gambo (Plateau)

27. Senator Prof. Nora Ladi Daduut (Plateau)

28. Onweze Chukwudi (Rivers)

29. Dr. Kulu Haruna Abubakar (Sokoto)

30. Rt. Hon. Jerry Samuel Manwe (Taraba)

31. Adamu Garba Tarba-Nagri (Yobe)

FIRST BATCH CLEARED BY SENATE COMMITTEE (3)

1. Ayodele Oke – Oyo

2. Amin Mohammed Dalhatu – Jigawa

3. Retired Colonel Lateef Kayode Are – Ogun