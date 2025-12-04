Full List: FG releases names of 68 ambassadorial nominees sent to Senate for confirmation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has forwarded a list of 68 ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for approval, signalling a major reshuffle of Nigeria’s diplomatic corps.
The list, read during Thursday’s plenary by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, comprises 34 career diplomats, 31 non-career appointees, and three candidates previously cleared by the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs. The President is seeking swift confirmation to enable Nigeria to fill several key foreign missions.
According to the letter, the appointments aim to strengthen Nigeria’s international representation and reposition its diplomatic engagements. The Senate has referred the list to the Committee on Foreign Affairs, directing it to screen the nominees and submit a report within one week.
Among the non-career nominees are former Chief of Naval Staff and ex–Sole Administrator of Rivers State Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd.), former presidential aide Ita Enang, former Imo First Lady Chioma Ohakim, and former Minister of Interior Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd.).
Others include former Lagos Deputy Governor Olufemi Pedro, former Edo lawmaker Abbasi Brahma, media personality Reno Omokri, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, and former Minister Femi Fani-Kayode.
The career nominees, representing all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, are serving diplomats and senior foreign service officers recommended for ambassadorial postings.
The appointments follow ongoing efforts by the Federal Government to bolster Nigeria’s diplomatic presence globally and ensure representation in critical foreign missions.
The full list, as transmitted by the President, includes nominees for all states, with details of career and non-career appointments as well as the three candidates cleared earlier by the Senate Committee.
CAREER AMBASSADORS (34)
1. Abia – Mwaobiola Ezeuwo Chukwuemeka
2. Adamawa – Maimuna Ibrahim
3. Anambra – Enpeji Monica Okochukwu
4. Bauchi – Mohammed Mahmoud Lele
5. Bayelsa – Endoni Sindup
6. Borno – Ahmed Mohammed Monguno
7. Cross River – Jen Adams Ni Okun Michael
8. Delta – Clark Omeru Alexandra
9. Ebonyi – Chima J. Leoma Davies
10. Edo – Oduma Yvonne Ehinose
11. Edo – Wasa Shogun Ige
12. Ekiti – Adeyemi Adebayo Emmanuel
13. Enugu – Onaga Ogechukwu Kingsley
14. Jigawa – Magaji Umar
15. Kaduna – Mohammed Saidu Dahiru
16. Kano – Abdul Salam Abus Zayat
17. Katsina – Ambassador Shehu
18. Katsina – Aminu Nasu
19. Kebbi – Abubakar Musa Musa
20. Kebbi – Haidara Mohammed Idris
21. Kogi – Bako Adamu Umar
22. Kwara – Sulu Gambari
23. Lagos – Romata Mohammed Omobolanle
24. Nasarawa – Shaga John Shama
25. Niger – Salau Hamza Mohammed
26. Niger – Ibrahim Dan Lamy
27. Ogun – Adjola Ibrahim Mopolola
28. VOndo – Ruben Abimbola Samuel
29. Osun – Akonde Wahab Adekola
30. Oyo – Ariwani Adedokun Esther
31. Plateau – Gedagi Joseph John
32. Rivers – Luther Obomode Ayokatata
33. Taraba – Danladi Yakubu Yaku
34. Zamfara – Bidu Dogondagi
NON-CAREER AMBASSADORS (31)
1. Dr. Victor Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia)
2. Barr. Ogbonnaya Kalu (Abia)
3. Senator Grace Bent (Adamawa)
4. Senator Ita Enang (Akwa Ibom)
5. Nkechi Linda Okocha (Anambra)
6. Mahmoud Yakubu (Bauchi)
7. Philip K. Ikurusi (Bayelsa)
8. Paul Olga Adiku (Benue)
9. Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas (rtd.) – Cross River
10. Reno Omokri (Delta)
11. Abbasi Brahma (Edo)
12. Erelu Angela Adebayo (Ekiti)
13. Barr. Olumilua Oluwayemika (Ekiti)
14. Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwanyi (Enugu)
15. Chioma Ohakim (Imo)
16. Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd.) – Kano
17. Tasiu Musa Maigari (Katsina)
18. Abubakar Sanusi Aliu (Kogi)
19. Olufemi Pedro (Lagos)
20. Barr. Mohammed Obanduma Aliu (Nasarawa)
21. Senator Jimoh Ibrahim (Ondo)
22. Ambassador Joseph Yusuf Shara’aji (Ondo
23. Femi Fani-Kayode (Osun)
24. Ajimobi Fatima Florence (Oyo)
25. Lola Akande (Oyo)
26. Yakubu N. Gambo (Plateau)
27. Senator Prof. Nora Ladi Daduut (Plateau)
28. Onweze Chukwudi (Rivers)
29. Dr. Kulu Haruna Abubakar (Sokoto)
30. Rt. Hon. Jerry Samuel Manwe (Taraba)
31. Adamu Garba Tarba-Nagri (Yobe)
FIRST BATCH CLEARED BY SENATE COMMITTEE (3)
1. Ayodele Oke – Oyo
2. Amin Mohammed Dalhatu – Jigawa
3. Retired Colonel Lateef Kayode Are – Ogun