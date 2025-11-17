Gender-inclusive policing key to justice, accountability, national security – Speaker

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has said that raising the number of women in the Nigeria Police Force is critical to achieving justice, fairness and improved policing outcomes across the country.

Speaking through Hon. Nnamdi Ezechi at a public hearing on a Bill seeking to amend the Nigeria Police Act, the Speaker said the reform is not merely about gender representation but about strengthening professionalism, accountability and public trust in the Force.

“At its core, this Bill speaks to justice, fairness and the recognition that effective policing must draw strength from diversity,” Abbas said. “By increasing the participation of women in the Force, we are enhancing professionalism, deepening accountability and improving the overall quality of policing in Nigeria.”

He lamented the chronically low representation of women in the Nigeria Police Force, especially in command roles, describing it as a structural limitation that has weakened institutional efficiency and denied the country the full benefits of women’s contributions to security.

According to him, global research consistently shows that police organisations with stronger female representation record fewer incidents of excessive force, respond more effectively to gender-based violence and enjoy higher levels of public trust.

Abbas also linked the proposed reforms to Nigeria’s constitutional and international obligations, including the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) and the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 5 on gender equality and women’s empowerment.

While endorsing the Bill, he cautioned that legislative change alone would not be enough. He stressed the importance of establishing strong monitoring mechanisms to ensure compliance with gender-responsive standards.

“This Bill provides for a dedicated unit within the Police to maintain records and assess compliance with gender-responsive policies,” he said.

“This will ensure that our good intentions are translated into measurable action and tangible results.”

The Speaker called for a collaborative approach involving the Executive, civil society, the Police leadership and advocacy groups, saying the reform should be viewed as a national responsibility rather than a partisan cause.

“This hearing is not to apportion blame; it is to enable partnership and progress through collective dialogue,” he said.

Abbas commended the House Committee on Police Affairs and stakeholders pushing for gender inclusion, saying the amendment represents a major step toward building a Police Force that not only enforces the law but also upholds justice, equality and human dignity.

The Bill, sponsored by the Committee on Police Affairs, proposes mandatory recruitment of at least 15 per cent women into the Police and the establishment of a gender-compliance framework covering recruitment, training, posting, discipline and marital considerations.

Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Makki Abubakar Yalleman, explained that greater female participation is essential to improving policing outcomes, particularly in cases involving domestic violence, sexual assault and crimes affecting women and children.

The Ministry of Police Affairs also lent its support to the amendment. Represented by Okorie Kalu of its Legal Unit, the Ministry stated that it has already begun drafting regulations to eliminate discriminatory enlistment criteria, integrate gender policies into training and operations, and restructure the Inspector General’s office to include a Women and Children Protection Centre.

Kalu emphasised that the Bill would serve as the legal backbone for ongoing reforms and called for dedicated funding and continuous training to support implementation.

He added: “Anything that will make women more visible and more responsive, the Ministry will support it… It will make them happy.”

The Committee is expected to review all submissions before forwarding its recommendations to the House.