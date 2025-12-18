Give children attention or risk them seeking street advice – Aiyedatiwa’s wife urges parents

The wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa, has appealed to parents and guardians to provide their children and wards with adequate attention and quality care, particularly during the festive season.

According to the Ondo State First Lady, who cautioned that neglect could drive young ones to seek guidance from potentially dangerous strangers, parental engagement is essential to safeguarding children’s well-being.

The governor’s wife made the appeal while addressing a gathering of children during the Christmas party hosted at the Government House Grounds in Akure, the state capital.

While stressing the dual pillars of attentive parenting and focused academic pursuit, Mrs Aiyedatiwa also implored parents to prioritise education, describing children as the future leaders of the state and the country.

“Please, give your children attention. Always listen to your children to hear what they have to tell you. Find time for them so that they will not go out to seek advice from a stranger. I also want to implore you to take their education seriously. They are the future leaders of this state and our nation,” she stated.

On her part, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr Bosede Osamaye, explained that the party was organised by the governor, who was represented by his wife, to create a platform for children from underprivileged homes to interact with their contemporaries.

“They can’t be stigmatised; it’s an opportunity for them to meet with the wife of the governor to have social interaction to make them happy and to expose them to a network of relationships.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa made provision for gifts to serve as a memorable moment for them, too, to show the children that the governor is committed to the welfare and security of our children.

“They have been interacting with one another. They will have reason to look forward to next year’s Christmas party.”

In other news, Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Wednesday, assured residents of the state residing in border communities that banditry and other criminal activities will not be tolerated, particularly in Ose, Owo and Akure North Local Council Areas.

While reaffirming his commitment to ensuring adequate security for residents across the state, Aiyedatiwa maintained that protecting lives and property remains the top priority of his administration.

According to the governor, who disclosed this during the third day of his statewide ‘Thank-You’ tour of local council areas, the establishment of an Amotekun Rangers camp, alongside the deployment of operatives, had enormously reduced criminal activities, allowing farmers and traders to operate without fear.

With Aiyedatiwa adding that security agencies remain on high alert to protect the communities, he emphasised that “we will not leave you alone and allow something bad to happen to you.”

The governor, who stated that improved security has restored public confidence and strengthened relations between government and citizens, explained that the seven-day tour was designed to take governance to the grassroots, appreciate citizens for their support and highlight projects already executed or in progress.

With Christmas less than nine days away, Aiyedatiwa said the tour also provided an opportunity to extend goodwill to residents through the distribution of palliatives.