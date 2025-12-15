Tinubu’s reforms causing opposition governors’ exodus to APC – Aiyedatiwa

Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Monday disclosed that the impact of the reforms embarked upon by President Bola Tinubu has been the main reason why opposition governors are trooping into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Aiyedatiwa, who attributed the APC’s growing strength and infrastructural development across the country to the reforms embarked upon by Tinubu, hinted that his opponent from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2024 gubernatorial election, Agboola Ajayi, had finalised a move to join the APC.

The governor made the disclosure during his statewide tour of local government areas to thank grassroots supporters of his administration and to galvanise support for Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

While stressing that Tinubu’s reforms had opened up opportunities for economic growth in the state, Aiyedatiwa revealed that all disagreements and infighting within the party would be resolved.

The governor, who called for unity within the party, urged APC members and various party groups to work together and avoid internal crises, stressing that tolerance and cooperation were necessary to achieve the party’s objectives ahead of 2027.

Aiyedatiwa commended the people of the state for standing with the APC, noting that the party recorded victories in all the state’s local government areas and now has full control of the State House of Assembly.

“I am here to greet you and thank you. Some people say politicians do not return after elections. I have no election now. I only came to appreciate you all for your support for my administration.”

“There will be no fight in the party. We will resolve all issues through dialogue, and everyone will be satisfied,” he said.

The governor, who visited Oke-Agbe, headquarters of Akoko North-West Local Council Area and Akoko North-East Local Council Area, promised party leaders during the electioneering campaign that his visits would not be occasional, that he would visit from time to time, inspect projects and ensure the fulfilment of promises.

He added that the visit was also to convey the party’s decision at both national and state levels that its candidate for 2027 is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ondo State chapter, has criticised Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa over his statewide thank-you tour, emphasising that the tour indicates a failure of governance.

While describing Aiyedatiwa’s tour of the state’s 18 local council areas as a charade, the opposition party stressed that governance under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state has been reduced to optics and handouts.