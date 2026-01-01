Gombe govt approves N661m payment for 23,000 students’ SSCE

The Gombe State government has approved N665 million for the payment of this year’s Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for 23,873 students in the state.

State Commissioner for Education, Aishatu Maigari, disclosed this on Wednesday during a press briefing at the Government House, Gombe, following the outcome of the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting presided over by Governor Inuwa Yahaya.

She said the council approved the memo presented by the ministry for the payment.

According to her, the beneficiaries were selected based on a mock examination conducted for 26,857 candidates, of whom 23,873, representing 88 percent, scored 50 percent and above, qualifying them for government-sponsored examination support.

“A breakdown of the beneficiaries shows that 21,909 students will sit for WAEC, 1,431 for NABTEB, while 297 candidates will be presented for NBAIS.

“The list also includes 183 non-indigene students on exchange programmes in the state and 53 students living with special needs, and this reflects the inclusive nature of Governor Inuwa Yahaya,” she said.

The commissioner further explained that the payment would be jointly funded by the state government and the 11 local governments, with a 60-40 cost-sharing ratio, respectively.

She added that the intervention was part of Governor Yahaya’s deliberate strategy to remove financial barriers to education, improve academic outcomes, and position Gombe State as a leading centre of learning in the North-East.